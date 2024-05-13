NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards Multiple Contracts in support of Projects onboard Military Installations in MIDLANT AOR

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded a combined-maximum-value $40 million firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, architect-engineer contracts for traffic engineering and transportation planning services in support of projects primarily at military installations in the MIDLANT area of responsibility (AOR).



The Awardees are: Gannett Fleming, Newport News, Virginia (N4008524D0040); JVW-JMT-Volkert JV, Hunt Valley, Maryland (N4008524D0041); Kimley Horn, Virginia Beach, Virginia (N4008524D0042); and STV-Mott McDonald JV, Virginia Beach, Virginia (N4008524D0043). These four contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract.



Work will be performed primarily in the MIDLANT AOR, but may be required in other areas worldwide, which is expected to be completed by May 2029.



Each awardee will receive $5,000 to satisfy the minimum guarantee.



Fiscal year (FY) 2024 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $20,000 will be obligated at the time of award, which will expire at the end of the current FY.



These contracts were competitively procured via the SAM.gov website, with 13 offers received.



NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity.



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, as far west as Illinois, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



For additional information about NAVFAC MIDLANT on social media, follow our activities on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navfacmidatlantic and on Instagram @navfacmidatlantic.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2024 Date Posted: 05.14.2024 09:21 Story ID: 471215 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards Multiple Contracts in support of Projects onboard Military Installations in MIDLANT AOR, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.