435th CRE partner with Hungarian forces during Swift Response 24

Hungarian troops look on as U.S. Air Force Air Advisor from the 435th Contingency Response Element Squadron provides instruction on group tactics. Training partnership is an element of Swift Response 24 which took place at Kecskemet Air Base, Hungary, May 10, 2024. SR24 is a joint exercise that enables members of NATO to build strong partnerships and share best practices (U.S. Air Force photo by Captain Jacob Murray)

KECSKEMET AIR BASE, Hungary –U.S. Air Force 435th Contingency Response Element (CRE) recently participated in Swift Response 24. This multinational exercise involves over 13,000 participants from 16 nations, aimed at reinforcing the NATO alliance's capabilities and readiness in a strategically complex global security environment.



Since May 5, exercise Swift Response 24 has been active across various Eastern European nations, focusing on reinforcing interoperability and demonstrating the rapid deployment capabilities of NATO forces. The 435th CRE’s role within the larger framework of Swift Response 24 provided a valuable opportunity to strengthen partnerships and share best practices with allied Hungarian forces.



"Swift Response 24 is an example of our enduring commitment to ensure global security and stability alongside our NATO allies and partners," said Maj. Richard Odom, Commander of the 435th Security Forces Squadron. "Our collaboration with Hungarian forces has been great, we’re all getting excellent training."



During the exercise, U.S. and Hungarian forces engaged in extensive tactical training, including joint patrols and security drills.



"The enthusiasm of the Hungarian troops is a highlight of this exercise,” said Senior Airman Henry Tyler, a combat arms instructor with the 435th CRE. “Teaching and learning alongside them, especially in small unit tactics and movements, has been so much fun."



The exercise scenarios included realistic threats such as unauthorized surveillance, protests, and direct attacks. The allies practiced quick coordination between U.S. and Hungarian elements to respond to each scenario.



This year marks the fifth consecutive Swift Response event, emphasizing the strategic importance of these exercises in supporting the U.S. Air Forces European Command and enhancing NATO's operational capabilities.



Lessons learned, and partnerships forged here at Kecskemet Air Base will strengthen the operational readiness and interoperability of NATO forces. The exercise not only prepares the forces for potential challenges but also strengthens the bonds between the United States and its allies, ensuring they can respond anytime, anywhere.



“Everyone taking part in the training was very excited " said Senior Airmen Dylan Pete, a member of the 435th CRE. "The Hungarians learned tactics from our side, and we were able to learn a lot from them too.”



Swift Response 24 underscores the shared commitment to peace and stability, a cornerstone of the NATO alliance.