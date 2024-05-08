So You Want To Be an Airman

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam – U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Robert Simms, fuels knowledge operator with the 36th Logistics Readiness Squadron, writes a book to help Airmen and inspiring Airmen at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 19, 2024.

“After I finished my degree, I wanted to write a reflection paper,” said Simms. “I then thought to challenge myself to write a book and share it so other people can learn experiences and foundations that they might not have gotten when they were a younger Airman.”

Simms taking the challenge to write a book shows his desire to lead and inspire Airmen and aspiring Airmen. Airman who read the book can utilize it for self-growth, whether that’s in or out of uniform.

“When writing this book, the main challenge that I wanted airmen to overcome was the challenge of not knowing what to do next,” said Simms. “I wanted them to be aware of what they’re getting themselves into and prepare themselves not just for their military career, but for what they might want to do on the outside.”

There are various reasons as to why someone would want to serve in the U.S. Air Force. While there are people with reason, there are also people without. Simms book gives guidance for Airman who aren’t sure what path they want to follow after they join.

Being a Technical Sergeant rank in the U.S. Air Force gives Simms the knowledge and insight on what it means to be an Airman.

“My career had a significant impact on my book because my experience in the military wasn’t me being an all-star Airman that got everything,” said Simms. “I wanted for most Airmen who have the average experience to know that they’re not alone and that everybody goes through rough times, but we must be resilient.”

Simms included his personal experiences when writing his book, so his readers would be able to relate to his messaging. Throughout an Airman’s career, the U.S. Air Force makes it a point to teach work life balance.

“When writing my book being able to have work life balance is important,” said Simms. “I treated it like writing in a journal or diary, where I would start off writing one page a day and just go from there. I would also try to write in different environments like the beach to help me stay motivated.”

Practicing work life balance is important for Airmen to utilize when working on activities outside of work. Having a healthy schedule can minimize stress both on and off the clock.

