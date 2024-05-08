The Army Delivers SRR UAS to the First Transformation in Contact Brigade Combat Team

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division train mobile recovery operations of the Short...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division train mobile recovery operations of the Short Range Reconnaissance system at Fort Campbell, Ky. see less | View Image Page

Fort Campbell, Ky.— The Army’s Project Management Office for Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (PM UAS) successfully delivered and completed new equipment training for the Short Range Reconnaissance (SRR) system to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division. This is one of many efforts currently underway across the Army to improve operational effectiveness by equipping the force with the latest cutting-edge UAS technology.



“The ability to quickly deliver UAS and add new capabilities onto these systems at the rate of technology is essential to ensure our units have the operational advantage on the battlefield,” said COL Danielle Medaglia, Project Manager for Uncrewed Aircraft Systems.



Uncrewed technologies are maturing at a rapid rate, changing the dynamics on the battlefield. The Army’s UAS Project Office remains steadfast in its mission, ensuring units receive innovative UAS technology to support the Army's broader transformational objectives. The Small Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (SUAS) Product Office led the training for the 101st Soldiers and offered continuous support and expertise throughout the fielding.



SRR systems provide modernized capabilities to Soldiers at the platoon level. They are a force multiplier, and further contribute to Soldier survivability. Equipped with advanced sensors, SRR provides real-time reconnaissance, security, and target acquisition capabilities to the Soldier. The systems provide commanders with timely data, enabling swift and informed decision-making. Additionally, these UAS enable operational flexibility and agility across the battlefield through enhancing threat detection, safe route identification, and minimizing exposures to hazards, making them highly valuable capabilities in the Army’s formations.



Reflecting on the significance of this milestone, a 101st Platoon Sergeant said, "I am grateful to have the SRR UAS systems, to start employing them. This is the first SUAS system we get to utilize for both training and deployment.”



SRR is the Army’s first fielded quadcopter and will be fielded across the Army with appropriate integration into training, doctrine, and sustainment. The SUAS Product Office will complete the fielding of the SRR Tranche 1 system this year. Fielding of the SRR Tranche 2 system will include improved autonomy, a new controller, and a modular open systems approach to allow for quick integration of new technologies and capabilities due to the rapid technology maturation rate of SUAS in future tranches of capability.