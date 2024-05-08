Holocaust Remembrance Day at Hill AFB

Photo By Todd Cromar | Erik Stern, a longstanding member of the Congregation Brith Sholem in Ogden, Utah,...... read more read more Photo By Todd Cromar | Erik Stern, a longstanding member of the Congregation Brith Sholem in Ogden, Utah, addresses guests during Hill’s Holocaust Remembrance Day luncheon May 6, 2024, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The event was part of the Holocaust Days of Remembrance taking place May 5-12 this year. Holocaust Days of Remembrance is the nation’s annual commemoration of the Holocaust to remember those murdered, honor the survivors, pay tribute to the rescuers, and celebrate the liberators involved in these tragic events of World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar) see less | View Image Page

HILL AIR FORCE BASE , Utah --

Team Hill gathered May 6 for a Holocaust Remembrance Day luncheon as part of the nationwide Days of Remembrance. This annual event commemorates the Holocaust, honoring the memory of the millions of Jews who were murdered during World War II.



The Holocaust was a state-sponsored, systematic persecution and annihilation of European Jewry by Nazi Germany and its collaborators between 1933 and 1945. Jews were the primary victims, but other groups, including Roma, Sinti (Gypsies), people with disabilities, and Poles, also suffered under racial, ethnic, or national prejudice. Millions more, such as homosexuals, Jehovah’s Witnesses, Soviet prisoners of war, and political dissidents, faced oppression and death during this dark period.



This year’s Days of Remembrance theme, “Behind Every Name a Story: The Courageous,” highlights the bravery of individuals like Adolfo Kaminsky. Born in Argentina and a member of the French Resistance, Kaminsky forged identification papers, passports, and food ration cards to save over 10,000 Jewish lives. His selfless actions exemplify the spirit of hope and resilience.



Visit the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum website at ushmm.org to learn more.