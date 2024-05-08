HILL AIR FORCE BASE , Utah --
Team Hill gathered May 6 for a Holocaust Remembrance Day luncheon as part of the nationwide Days of Remembrance. This annual event commemorates the Holocaust, honoring the memory of the millions of Jews who were murdered during World War II.
The Holocaust was a state-sponsored, systematic persecution and annihilation of European Jewry by Nazi Germany and its collaborators between 1933 and 1945. Jews were the primary victims, but other groups, including Roma, Sinti (Gypsies), people with disabilities, and Poles, also suffered under racial, ethnic, or national prejudice. Millions more, such as homosexuals, Jehovah’s Witnesses, Soviet prisoners of war, and political dissidents, faced oppression and death during this dark period.
This year’s Days of Remembrance theme, “Behind Every Name a Story: The Courageous,” highlights the bravery of individuals like Adolfo Kaminsky. Born in Argentina and a member of the French Resistance, Kaminsky forged identification papers, passports, and food ration cards to save over 10,000 Jewish lives. His selfless actions exemplify the spirit of hope and resilience.
Visit the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum website at ushmm.org to learn more.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2024 16:29
|Story ID:
|471177
|Location:
|HILL AFB, UT, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Holocaust Remembrance Day at Hill AFB, by Richard Essary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT