Photo Story: 2024 Fort McCoy Arbor Day Celebration

Fort McCoy community members plant trees May 1, 2024, during the 2024 Arbor Day Celebration at Fort McCoy, Wis. Dozens of community members planted 600 trees on the installation cantonment as part of the observance. The installation also received its 35th Tree City USA award during the event from the National Arbor Day Foundation. The event was organized by the Forestry Office with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

Fort McCoy community members plant trees May 1, 2024, during the 2024 Arbor Day Celebration at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Dozens of community members planted 600 trees on the installation cantonment as part of the observance.



The installation also received its 35th Tree City USA award during the event from the National Arbor Day Foundation.



The event was organized by the Forestry Office with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch.



During the observance, Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger and other installation personnel and children from the post Child Development Center planted the hundreds of tree seedlings in rows that were pre-dug by Directorate of Public Works (DPW) staff.



Messenger addressed everyone, but he specifically addressed the children in attendance to the event.



“Who’s ready to plant some trees?” Messenger said, speaking specifically to the children. “The trees we plant today are going to grow up big and strong. … You are about to make a difference on Fort McCoy.”



And at the end, they all said in unison, “Happy Arbor Day!”



