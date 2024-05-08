JMC’s Gephart humbled by AMC Employee of the Quarter honor

Photo By Matthew Wheaton | Anne-Marie Gephart, a logistics management specialist for the Joint Munitions Command,...... read more read more Photo By Matthew Wheaton | Anne-Marie Gephart, a logistics management specialist for the Joint Munitions Command, is one of 11 individuals across the Army Materiel Command’s enterprise recently recognized for their outstanding contributions to the sustainment mission for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. see less | View Image Page

Anne-Marie Gephart enjoys doing what she does for the Joint Munitions Command and the Army as a whole.



“It’s a fun job because every day is different,” Gephart said. “It’s literally whatever bubbles to the top. I love the variety, and I get to work with people in all different walks of life at JMC.”



The logistics management specialist doesn’t expect to receive awards for her work, but it’s a nice surprise when she does. Gephart is one of 11 individuals across the Army Materiel Command’s enterprise who were recently recognized for their outstanding contributions to the sustainment mission for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023.



“I’m still processing winning the award,” said Gephart, who has been at JMC since 2008 but is approaching her 20th year as a Civilian employee, as she previously worked for the Tank-automotive and Armaments Command. “I don’t feel that I necessarily deserve the honor.”



Jeannette Sergeant, chief of government-owned, contractor-operated policy for JMC, stated Gephart’s recognition is well-deserved.



“I just can’t say enough about Anne-Marie’s attitude and team support. She is a true pleasure to have on the team, as she is a positive role model for all with her exceptional work ethic and attitude which is contagious to those around her,” Sergeant said. “She is a true team player. She cares more about assisting the team and ensuring their success than she does her own personal success.”



Gephart tackles each task individually, prioritizing present challenges over climbing the career ladder. Her guidance to newer Civilian employees mirrors this approach.



“Don’t be in a hurry to climb. Try to experience as many different things as you can at JMC instead of trying to be in charge right away,” Gephart said. “What’s the rush to get to the top?”



When not punching the JMC time clock, Gephart stays busy.



“I like to travel, and I like to paint – not wall painting – but art,” Gephart said. “I am also a big fan of Bunco, and I’m in two Bunco groups. It’s a fun game because there is no skill involved. You don’t have to concentrate.”