The 18th Communications Squadron hosted the INDO-PACOM LMR Strategy Summit

The 18th Communications Squadron hosted the INDO-PACOM Land Mobile Radio Strategy Summit at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 9 – 11, 2024.



The summit aimed to chart a course forward for the Indo-Pacific Command Area of Responsibility, focusing on enhancing seamless LMR communications across diverse geographic locations, ensuring cost-shared efficiencies, establishing agreed governance structures, and outlining plans for system modernization and sustainable lifecycle management.



Army, Air Force, Navy, and the Marine Corps share LMR system infrastructures and interoperable capabilities across the Pacific theater in support of first responders and key installation operations.



One of the key challenges looming over the Indo-Pacific is the need to modernize LMR systems and extend their life cycle beyond the next decade.



The purpose of the summit was to align efforts across the branches with the mission needs of Indo-Pacific installations.



"We were honored to host the Indo-PACOM summit, recognizing our pivotal role as a core site and prominent user of the IP2LMR network,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Christopher Ward, 18th CS flight chief. “Our commitment is clear: unconditionally delivering seamless LMR support to critical operations."



Richard Lapierre, Air Force Installation Mission Support Center LMR Product Management Office chief, emphasised the importance of establishing governance and upgrading the system to achieve sustainability.



"Coming to Okinawa was offered a glimpse into the challenges faced by our counterparts,” said Charles Saunders, 311th Signal Command lead LMR action officer assigned to Fort Shafter, Hawaii. Having poured our efforts into building IP2LMR, it's time to renew our partnership, streamline governance, and engage our ommanders on budgetary needs. By doing so, we ensure the system remains modern and sustainable, enhancing our operational capabilities."



All participants collectively acknowledged the critical role of LMR communications across agencies, including its inner-agency utility for first responders and its indispensable role in aircraft coordination and maintenance actions at launching locations or simultaneously at distant recovery airfields.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2024 Date Posted: 05.13.2024 Story ID: 471096 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP by A1C Catherine Daniel