Yokota personnel keep Fussa beautiful in Beautification Event

Personnel assigned to Yokota Air Base and Japanese community members participated in a volunteer beautification and cleanup of the city of Fussa on May 3.



The cleanup saw over 100 members of the U.S. Air Force, Japanese Air Self-Defense Force and their families venturing out into the streets of Fussa to clean up debris and litter as part of an annual collaboration with the city hall.



“We want to be good neighbors and to help keep the neighborhood nice and clean,” said Tech. Sgt. Eladio Arce, 374th Communications Squadron unit deployment manager and cleanup organizer. “We split up into small groups to pick up trash and went around the parks, streets and alleyways between Fussa Gate and Fussa Station.”



Participants worked hand-in-hand to gather over 180 gallons of combustibles and 15 gallons of recyclables. Their efforts spanned over two square miles, covering ten miles of road all together.



“It’s important that we put in the effort and show we care about our communities on and off base,” said Tech. Sgt. Earnest Vang, cleanup volunteer and 374th CS computer security NCO in charge. “We’re all part of the same community and the environment is meaningful to us. We hope that our efforts here resonate with everyone else as well.”



After filling up trash bags, the participants met up in a nearby park by Fussa Station to organize and wrap up the event.



“We want to show that we care and it’s also our way of thanking the Japanese community for hosting us here,” said Arce. “It’s important to treat them with the utmost respect, as one would with any neighbor.”

