The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, and its contractors continue to make strides in construction on the Red River structure, seven miles south of Fargo, North Dakota, and Moorhead, Minnesota, on the Red River of the North.



Twenty seven thousand pound skin plates, a part of the Tainter gate structure, arrived at the project site April 11 and 18. All the Tainter gate parts will arrive via nine semi-trucks and then assembled into a 50-foot by 50-foot gate. The gates are manufactured by G&G Steel plant, in Russellville and Cordova, Alabama.



“This is another milestone for the Red River structure,” said Sanjay Bimali, St. Paul District Western Area Office contracting officer representative. “The shipment of pieces began in April. In May, a contractor will join the nine pieces together to create one gate.” There will be a total of two gates at the control structure. Water will be diverted through the structure in 2025.



The Red River structure is the third and largest gated structure needed for the completion of the Southern Embankment.



The congressionally authorized project is a 30-mile-long stormwater diversion channel in North Dakota with upstream staging. The plan includes a 21-mile-long southern embankment, several highway and railroad bridges, three gated control structures and two aqueduct structures.



The Corps is working in partnership on this project with the cities of Fargo and Moorhead and the Metro Flood Diversion Authority. This project provides flood risk reduction for nearly 260,000 people and 70 square miles of infrastructure in the communities of Fargo, Moorhead, West Fargo, Horace and Harwood.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2024 Date Posted: 05.10.2024 15:47 Story ID: 470981 Location: FARGO, ND, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE assembles Tainter gate puzzle at Red River Structure, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.