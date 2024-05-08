Cadet seeks to inspire high school students

By Randy Roughton

U.S. Air Force Academy Strategic Communications



U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Three years ago, Cadet 2nd Class Kelsey Monaghan-Bergson chose to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy after she decided to pursue a military career and her Behavioral Sciences and Leadership major. Now a junior, Monaghan-Bergson seeks to inspire other female students who might consider a service academy education.



Sometimes, Monaghan-Bergson receives emails from students concerned whether they would fit in at the Academy. Prior to arriving here, when the Martinson Honors Program scholar had similar questions, she looked up to U.S. Air Force representatives of her gender, such as Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne Bass.



“The number one message I would send is we need change agents who want to impact the world out of love for their country and community,” Monaghan-Bergson said. “The Academy is the place to pursue the passion you have for our democracy, people and the common good. If you can dream it, you can do it here.”



As a high schooler in Tacoma, Washington, Monaghan-Bergson’s U.S. Marine Corps Junior ROTC mentors encouraged her to consider a military career and education. She became interested in behavioral sciences after attending Stanford University’s Clinical Neuroscience Immersion Experience.



Whenever Monaghan-Bergson hears from high school students who might consider an Academy education, she shares some of what she accomplished in her first three years as a cadet. A military education enhanced her original passion for behavioral science studies. The opportunities the Academy provided helped to stoke the fire and led her to places she never considered, she said.



Since that summer, Monaghan-Bergson has been driven by a study of neurodiversity. As Monaghan-Bergson puts it, neurodiversity explains the differences in neurocognitive functioning that are present in conditions, such as autism spectrum disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, dyslexia and others.



“We oftentimes have a false understanding of neurodivergent people,” she said. “This arises from cultural misunderstandings, driven by pervasive misconceptions, stereotypes and stigmatization.



“My goal through all my endeavors is to help create a force that is exceptionally capable from a cognitive standpoint that would create so many problems that our adversaries don’t want to even touch us. That way, we can use gray-zone tactics to address confrontation and conflict through non-military means below the threshold of armed conflict.”



Monaghan-Bergson is the leader and researcher for Neurodiverse Air Force, the Department of the Air Force Barrier Analysis Working Group’s neurodiversity team. The team advises policymakers on strategies to support and empower a neurologically-diverse workforce. Through her collaborative neurodiversity efforts, Monaghan-Bergson helps lead inclusive talent management efforts to enhance mission readiness, representation and lethality within the Department of Defense.



Monaghan-Bergson has also been at the forefront of the innovation community. She became involved with innovation at Air Force CyberWorx while developing a joint project on Astro Psychiatric Artificial Intelligence for the AFWERX Spark Tank 2023.



“Kelsey demonstrates qualities of relentlessness and moral courage, things which can’t be trained for,” said Master Sgt. Daniel Hulter, CyberWorx non-commissioned officer in charge of innovation. “These are character aspects emerging from very specific kinds of struggle, making her a rare and unique talent. But more importantly, they make her a powerful advocate for similarly rare and marginalized talent.”



Monaghan-Bergson is excited to share her experiences with female high school students and looks forward to continue her Air Force career.



“One of the most beautiful things about the Academy is that all of us have so much unlocked potential to contribute to the Academy and the Air Force at large,” Monaghan-Bergson said. “I have my eyes set on the change I want to see in the world, and this is the place to do that. If anyone can do it, it’s you.”



After graduation in 2025, Monaghan-Bergson said she hopes to continue her efforts in innovation and neurodiversity in her information operations career field. Her goal is to help cultivate a force filled with diverse thinkers who can present formidable challenges to deter any potential adversary from conflict.

