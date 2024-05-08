Submarine Group Ten Welcomes New Commander

KINGS BAY, Ga. – Rear Adm. Thomas R. “TR” Buchanan relinquished command of Submarine Group Ten to Rear Adm. Robert E. “Bob” Wirth during a change of command ceremony aboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia, May 10.



Buchanan, a Vallejo, California native, took command of Group Ten in September 2022. He graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1992 with a degree in Systems Engineering and holds a Master of Science in information technology management from George Washington University. He is also a recipient of the 2002 Naval Submarine League Vice Adm. Lockwood Award for submarine professional excellence.



Vice Adm. Robert M. “Rob” Gaucher, commander, Naval Submarine Forces presided over the ceremony.



“Every opportunity I have, I express to the staff that serving as commander of Submarine Group Ten is and will continue to be the highlight of my professional career,” said Buchanan. “I am honored to be a small part of this exceptional team.”



During the ceremony, Gaucher presented Buchanan with his fourth Legion of Merit Award.



As the Group Ten Commander, he guided over 9,000 military and civilian personnel from Trident Refit Facility, Submarine Readiness Squadron, two submarine squadrons, eight submarines and sixteen crews in effectively delivering one-quarter of the nation’s strategic assets and other critical capabilities through the Atlantic ballistic-missile and guided-missile submarine force.



“I use a framework of, Our Mission, Your Story, One Team”, said Buchanan. “One Team is evident in the continued support from every command aboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Camden County, and our surrounding communities.”



During his speech, Gaucher spoke of Submarine Group Ten’s important role in strategic deterrence and Buchanan’s exceptional accomplishments, while serving as the Group Ten commander.



“Submarine Group Ten provides essential capabilities to the military’s strategic deterrence mission,” said Gaucher. “As the Naval Submarine Force commander, I appreciate everything this team has done, at every level, to ensure our submarine force remains mission ready and can respond, whenever and wherever needed. TR, your leadership was essential to making it all happen.”



A Grand Island, New York native, Wirth, the incoming commander, graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1994 with a Bachelor of Science in Systems Engineering. He also holds a Master of Engineering Management from Old Dominion University and has completed the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Seminar XXI program.



“This team has a remarkable reputation,” said Wirth. “I looked forward to continued success and adding to the Group Ten legacy. I am incredibly thankful to be your new commander.”



His sea tours include division officer assignment on USS Atlanta (SSN 712), navigator/operations officer aboard USS West Virginia (SSBN 736)(Gold) and executive officer aboard USS Albany (SSN 753). He commanded USS Alaska (SSBN 732)(Gold) in Kings Bay, Georgia and was commodore of Submarine Squadron 20 in Kings Bay, Georgia.



Submarine Group Ten is the nation's preeminent provider of sea-based strategic deterrence, Tomahawk Land Attack Missile strikes, and unique submarine-based special operations capabilities. The base is home to all east coast Ohio-class submarines.



For more news from Commander, Submarine Group 10, visit Commander, Submarine Group 10 (navy.mil) and http://www.facebook.com/submarinegroupten

