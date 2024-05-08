Breaking Barriers: Navy Launches Virtual Clinical Counseling Services Worldwide

By Naomi Wilkins, Commander, Navy Installations Command



WASHINGTON - In an incredible initiative aimed at enhancing mental health support for Sailors and their families, Commander, Navy Installation Command’s (CNIC) Fleet and Family Support Program (FFSP) has launched Virtual Clinical Counseling services across the enterprise. Spearheading this effort is Dr. Rebecca Goodman, a Clinical Counseling Program Analyst with FFSP, dedicated to strengthening the services that have been rolling out for the last six months.



Recognizing the need for accessible and flexible counseling services, FFSP expanded its offerings, introducing virtual sessions to complement existing programs. The Virtual Clinical Counseling service is available for Sailors, their families and anyone who is eligible for FFSP services. Like all in-person counseling services, Virtual Clinical Counseling is offered at no cost. “It’s a more widespread approach that ensures it’s available in all regions with the staff to support the service,” says Dr. Goodman, who has overseen the seamless integration of these additional services, ensuring they are available to all who require support, regardless of their location or time zone.



With a vision to broaden access to care, the Navy has onboarded 30 remote clinical counselors, alongside dedicated schedulers, to facilitate these virtual sessions. "Our goal is to support access to care," affirms Dr. Goodman. "As long as individuals have an internet connection and a private space, they can benefit from our services."



Designed to address a variety of challenges and stressors, from marital issues to personal crises, Virtual Clinical Counseling services are confidential, short-term and solution-focused. Potential clients do not need a referral from their primary care or command to access Virtual Clinical Counseling, or any counseling service through FFSP. Each session begins with an initial assessment, allowing counselors to tailor their support to the individual's needs, whether it is further counseling or referrals to specialized services.



"The response from both regions and counselors has been overwhelmingly positive," says Dr. Goodman. "We've strived for a smooth process, ensuring individuals can easily connect with counselors whenever needed."



To continue the service’s smooth rollout, the Navy plans to measure service utilization and gather client feedback responses. "We want to widen access to services and cater to cases where face-to-face sessions might be challenging," explains Dr. Goodman.



When asked how she will measure overall success of the service, Dr. Goodman says, “Success will be widening access to the services and our ability to target some of the cases where it’s really difficult to make it to a face-to-face service. This is why so many folks are engaged. You call or you click, and you’re connected.”



To schedule an appointment with a Counselor, please call 1-855-205-6749. To apply for Remote Virtual Counselor positions available, please visit https://recruiting.ultipro.com/ZEI1000ZEID/JobBoard/5966f8ea-2f33-46ea-aa96-f4f549ba84eb/OpportunityDetail?opportunityId=62f88fff-d623-463c-b26a-0a41dc3357f6

