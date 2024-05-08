Cadet Wing kicks off Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Photo By Justin Pacheco | Commandant of Cadets Brig. Gen. Gavin Marks talks to Summer Poole and Christopher...... read more read more Photo By Justin Pacheco | Commandant of Cadets Brig. Gen. Gavin Marks talks to Summer Poole and Christopher Michaels, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response victims advocate. They helped the Cadet Wing kick off Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month in Mitchell Hall April 1. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley) see less | View Image Page

By Randy Roughton

U.S. Air Force Academy Strategic Communications



U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo. – Sexual Assault Prevention and Response staff and teal ropes helped the Cadet Wing kick off Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at Mitchell Hall April 1.



This year’s events include an information fair, Take Back the Night II and Denim Day, said Cadet 1st Class Garrison Greenwald, the Cadet Wing’s lead teal rope. Teal ropes represent the training and volunteerism the cadets completed to assist their peers in dealing with sexual assault. The Academy has about 97 teal rope cadets who will be a driving force behind the month’s events.



“There is a lot of excitement throughout the Cadet Wing right now,” Greenwald said. “We are all excited to play our roles. The primary objective is to increase awareness of the prevalence of sexual assault, specifically at the Academy. It is a problem everywhere, but we want to examine the areas where we can make a difference.”



On April 10, the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month event schedule opens with the Teals and Tails Information Fair in Arnold Hall. Academy and community mental health sexual assault and suicide prevention helping agencies will staff booths. Additionally, all cadets with a rope designation will be present.



On April 18, Take Back the Night returns to the Arnold Hall Ballroom for the second time this academic year. The first event was held Oct. 24. Take Back the Night is the oldest worldwide stand against sexual violence. Sexual Assault Prevention and Response staff hope that the event provides a meaningful opportunity for survivors to share their stories in a supportive environment to promote healing, restoration and understanding, said Lisa Pokorny, an integrated prevention and response care branch chief. Helping agencies will again be available.



On April 24, the Cadet Wing joins the rest of the Academy to observe Denim Day. People in organizations throughout the installation are encouraged to wear jeans and spirit shirts throughout the day. Denim Day is a global sexual assault and violence prevention campaign aimed at challenging victim-blaming myths and attitudes.



In addition to these events, cadets will compile a poetry book of sexual assault recovery stories to share with the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School and permanent party. The content will be personal anonymous stories about sexual assault written in prose formats. They will be “the Academy’s stories,” Greenwald said.



The theme for the 2024 Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month is “STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate.” The video of this year’s proclamation signing by Academy leadership is available on YouTube.



Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard Clark said the entire month is designed to make certain the Academy is producing future U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force leaders who will help eliminate sexual assault in their careers.



“We will continue to stay the course with the Let’s Be Clear campaign and cultural reset,” Clark said. “As we do this, we are looking at all aspects relating to sexual assault and harassment including prevention, response and accountability. Positive change starts here where we develop leaders of character.”



