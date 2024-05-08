Trumpet Virtuoso Bringing Joy Through Music

Photo By Takisha Miller | The opening ceremony for Obangame Express 2024 kicked off today, May 6, 2024. U.S....... read more read more Photo By Takisha Miller | The opening ceremony for Obangame Express 2024 kicked off today, May 6, 2024. U.S. Ambassador to Gabon, Vernelle FitzPatrick, U.S. Navy Rear Admiral (RDML) Michael Mattis, Director of Strategic Effects, U.S. Naval Forces Africa, and Mr. William Moeller III, Foreign Policy Advisor, Naval Forces Africa, greeted Major General Brigitte Onkanowa, Ministry of Defence of Gabon. The ceremony officially began with speeches delivered by: AMB FitzPatrick, Minister Onkanowa, and RDML Mattis, in Libreville, Gabon. During Exercise Obangame Express 2024, the 13th rendition of the exercise, partner and allied forces collaborate to enhance collective maritime law enforcement capabilities, bolster national and regional security in West Africa, and foster greater interoperability among U.S., African, and multinational partners. see less | View Image Page

From his hometown, Columbus, Ohio, to the vibrant streets of Libreville, Gabon, Musician 3rd Class Benjamin Joy's journey is one marked by a harmonious blend of passion and purpose.



As a Trumpet Instrumentalist in the esteemed Topside ensemble of the United States Navy Band of Naval Forces Africa, Joy's musical talents resonate far beyond the concert halls, reaching communities across the African continent.



Currently, Joy is in Libreville, Gabon supporting Obangame Express 2024, a Naval Forces Africa exercise along the western coast of Africa from Senegal to Angola. The team will be performing alongside Gabonese military bands throughout the exercise.



For Joy, the allure of music extends beyond mere performance; it's about the transformative power of music to uplift spirits and foster connections. Reflecting on his favorite experiences, he highlights the joy of collaborating with local musicians in countries like Ghana and Gabon.



Beyond the stage, Joy finds fulfillment in sharing his music with those who need it most, whether performing for diplomats or bringing smiles to the faces of children in orphanages.



Amidst his musical adventures, he emphasizes the importance of boldness and seizing opportunities, urging others not to wait for the "right time" but to embrace the present and pursue their passions wholeheartedly. For those seeking adventure and fulfillment, Joy sees joining the Navy Band as a pathway to both musical and personal growth, where challenges are met with substantial rewards.



As Benjamin Joy continues to trumpet his way through life, his dedication to spreading joy through music serves as a testament to the profound impact of following one's passion and embracing the unknown. In every note played, he embodies the spirit of adventure and the transformative power of music to inspire, uplift, and connect communities around the world.



During Exercise Obangame Express 2024, the 13th rendition of the exercise, partner and allied forces collaborate to enhance collective maritime law enforcement capabilities, bolster national and regional security in West Africa, and foster greater interoperability among U.S., African, and multinational partners.



U.S. Africa Command, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, is one of 11 U.S. Department of Defense combatant commands, each with a geographic or functional mission that provides command and control of military forces in peace and war. U.S. Africa Command employs the broad-reaching diplomacy, development, and defense approach to foster interagency efforts and help negate the drivers of conflict and extremism in Africa.



