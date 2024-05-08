Wolf Pack arms up, prepares for any scenario

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks | Staff Sgt. Bionca Gunter, 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron flight medical...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks | Staff Sgt. Bionca Gunter, 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron flight medical technician, renders medical aid to a simulated casualty during exercise Beverly Pack 24-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 9, 2024. Personnel across the 8th Fighter Wing were armed with M9 pistols, M4 carbine rifles, and other training weapons during BEV PACK 24-1 to ensure Airmen from various career fields can supplement 8th Security Forces’ base defense operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks) see less | View Image Page

The 8th Fighter Wing conducted general arming (GENARM) procedures during the Beverly Pack 24-1 exercise, May 6-10.



Airmen across the unit were armed with M9 pistols, M4 carbine rifles, and training weapons to ensure Airmen from various career fields can supplement 8th Security Forces’ base defense operations and defend critical assets.



General arming has become a primary line of effort during base-wide exercises to develop a mission-ready force capable of responding to a variety of threats.



“We continue to prioritize GENARM because enhanced force protection and every Airmen’s ability to defend their role in the Fight Tonight mission, may be what keeps jets launching and the mission moving forward,” said Col. Matthew C. Gaetke, 8th FW commander. “We don’t know what a future fight will require of us but because we routinely exercise a diverse array of scenarios, we know that the Wolf Pack will be ready to respond to any threat or act in any environment.”



Beverly Pack 24-1 is a part of the 8th Fighter Wing’s routine, contingency training schedule and is not in response to any real-world events or provocations.



---



어떤 상황에도 대비할수 있도록 무장된 울프팩

미 공군 제 8 전투 비행다 공보실



미 공군 제 8 전투 비행단은 5월 6일부터 10일까지 비벌리 팩 24-1 훈련 기간 동안 일반무장 절차 (GENARM)을 실시하였습니다.



부대 전 장병들은 M9 권총, M4 카빈 소총, 훈련 무기들을 장착하고. 다양한 분야에 소속된 장병들이 제 8 군사 경찰의 기지 방어 작전과 필수 자산 방어를 보완하기 위한 훈련을 진행하였습니다.



일반 무장 훈련은 다양한 위협에 대응할 수 있는 임무수행 병력을 발전시키기 위해, 기지 전역에서 실시되는 훈련의 주요한 노력입니다.



“우리는 지속적으로 일반 무장 (GENARM)을 최우선으로 하고 있습니다. 왜냐하면 오늘밤 출격 대비 임무에서 모든 장병들이 그들의 역할을 방어할 능력과 강화된 병력 보호는, 계속해서 전투기가 출격하고 임무가 진전될 수 있도록 유지 시켜주기 때문입니다,” 제 8 전투 비행단장 매튜 갯티 대령이 말했습니다. “미래의 전쟁이 우리에게 무엇을 요구하게 될지는 잘 모르겠지만, 다양한 상황의 시나리오 훈련을 일상적으로 진행하고 있기 때문에, 울프팩이 어떤 환경이나 어떤 위협에도 대응할 준비가 되있음은 확실히 알고 있습니다.”



비벌리 팩 24-1 은 제 8 전투 비행단의 일상적, 대비 태세 훈련으로 계획 된것으로, 어떠한 실제 상황이나 도발에 대한 대응 훈련이 아닙니다.