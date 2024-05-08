Army Colonel reflects on how youth spent at Boys and Girls Club inspires life of service

Courtesy Photo | Col. John S. Chu, executive officer to the Commanding General of U.S. Army...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Col. John S. Chu, executive officer to the Commanding General of U.S. Army Installation Management Command, commissioned as a second lieutenant after graduating from the United States Military Academy in 1995. He later earned master's degrees from Georgia Tech and the U.S. Naval War College. see less | View Image Page

By Theresa O’Hagan



JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas -- If anyone understands the importance of the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, and the life-changing impact it can have on young people, it’s Col. John S. Chu. He is currently serving as the executive officer to the Commanding General, U.S. Army Installation Management Command.



Chu was the 1991 Fullerton, California, Youth of the Year, and then the Southern California Youth of the Year. He was inducted to the Boys and Girls Club Alumni Hall of Fame in 2019. He has volunteered at every opportunity for Boys and Girls Clubs, both at Army Garrisons and in the community, in his nearly three-decade Army career.



Chu believes the partnership between Army Child and Youth Services Youth Programs and the BGCA is critical for military youths. Military youths face many of the same challenges of today’s youths with the additional challenges that come along with growing up in the military, such as frequent moves, deployments, and new schools.



“They feel the same stress – anxiety, loneliness, and bullying,” he said. “Through the Boys and Girls Club, youths become more confident, they have a support network, and mentors to help. They learn to be resilient.”

Chu explains that the military is a small segment of the larger American culture. Taking care of the military’s youths, supporting them, and being a part of the support for Soldiers serving the nation is vital to the nation’s future.



“Be mentors for the same youths who will become the role models for society,” he said. “Seeing our military youths become leaders, that partnership can only strengthen our society.”



Early life and BGCA experiences



Born in Seoul, South Korea, Chu, 51, and his family immigrated to the United States early in his youth. Settling down in Southern California, both of his parents worked multiple jobs seven days a week. Like many migrants before him, Chu faced many challenges – learning a new language and culture, dealing with bullies and racism, and even witnessing gang violence.



“I saw and experienced a lot of bad things,” he said. “I am lucky I didn’t make any bad decisions.”



It was during this time that Chu discovered the Boys and Girls Club in Fullerton.



Fullerton Boys and Girls Club was a haven for Chu. It was difficult for him to get there. But he said at the program he felt safe because he was surrounded by people who cared.



“They weren’t there for money or fame,” he said. “They wanted to make a difference. They wanted to give me a chance, an opportunity to make good choices.”



The program was a safety net, a place where he wasn’t being bullied, he could do his homework and get help, and there were always snacks available.



“We didn’t have a lot of food at home,” he said. “But my parents saved every cent and dollar to treat us with McDonald’s once a month.”



As a youth, he attended the Boys and Girls Club as a participant in his Fullerton Club, but as a teenager, he started volunteering at the same club, starting with the Keystone Club. According to the BGCA website, Keystoning is the Boys & Girls Club Movement’s ultimate teen program for youth ages 14 to 18. This unique program provides leadership development opportunities for youths to participate in activities, both in and out of the Club, in three focus areas: academic success, career preparation, and community service. With the guidance of an adult adviser, Keystone Clubs aim to positively influence teens, their club, and local communities.



One of Chu’s first role models at the BGCA was Joe Marziello, a man who is still a mentor to him and who nominated Chu for the BGCA Alumni Hall of Fame.



“He was a real hard-ass,” he said with a chuckle. “I hated him, but looking back at it today, you know it was tough love. He cared about me like his own son.”



He says Marziello pushed him to excel, to lead, and to make a difference. Through Marziello, he learned one person can accomplish a certain amount, but a group of like-minded individuals working together can accomplish so much more. It was a fundraising activity that cemented this knowledge for Chu.



As president of the Keystone Club, Marziello told Chu during one holiday season, he needed to bring in 20 volunteers to fold gift boxes donated by Nordstrom. For each gift box purchased, Nordstrom provided a portion of the proceeds to the Fullerton BGCA.



“I was locked in a room for 12 hours folding boxes with 20 other youths,” Chu said. “I learned life-long lessons in that room – everyone needs a good leader, take care of people, build a team, and surround yourself with people with the same values and goals. Under these conditions, the possibilities are endless.



“I know it’s an idealistic way of looking at life,” he added. “I’m a hopeless optimist. I believe that we can make a difference, even if it is one act at a time.”



As the Fullerton Boys and Girls Club Youth of the Year and Southern California Youth of the Year, his platform focused on two things that he still believes in today – the American Dream and servant leadership.

“Anyone can come here from another country and do well,” he said. “The opportunities are endless. You can determine your own fate.”



Service to others has colored every part of Chu’s life.



“Let’s serve others,” he said. “Whether it’s in the military, the Boys and Girls Club, or somewhere else, let’s serve.”



As the Regional Youth of the Year, Chu would have continued to the National Youth of the Year competition; however, his life took a different path. A path made possible, in part, because of his involvement and leadership in the BGCA.



As Chu and his brothers came of age, their father believed they should prepare for the future. He encouraged the oldest son to be an architect and encouraged the middle child to be a doctor. Chu laughs as he explains his brothers did not become an architect and a doctor, but both are doing well for themselves. When Chu was a freshman in high school, his father recommended he enter the United States Military Academy. Chu knew nothing about West Point, but he told his guidance counselor that is what he wanted.



The counselor advised him to find another college, one that was possible and attainable. He knew it was nearly impossible to receive an appointment. This only made Chu’s desire to go to West Point even stronger.



“I started researching it,” he said. “I learned what the requirements were. I started volunteering more. I got involved in sports.”



Not only did he get a nomination to the military academy, Chu graduated with honors with a degree in environmental engineering and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1995. He later earned master’s degrees from Georgia Tech and the Naval War College.



Chu said it wasn’t until a few years ago that he asked his father why he felt the military academy was the right path. Although there was something in Chu that led his father to that conclusion, it was also because it had been his dream to enter the military academy himself in his native Korea.



“I was meant to be in the military,” he said. “I can’t think of any occupation in which I would be so happy and fulfilled. Of course, military life is hard. Deployments are hard. But it was perfect for me.”



Chu has deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan, Bosnia, and Turkey. He has also served in Korea, Germany, and the Pentagon. In almost 30 years, Chu has moved 20 times.



“My wife has been with me for 26 of those years, and we are still together,” he said. “I am lucky and blessed. My also wife loves the military and serving military families. I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”



Looking toward the future



Chu attended last year’s Military Youth of the Year Ceremony and was impressed by both the adults and youths who were part of it. He described the leaders and mentors as all being beautiful, glamorous, and successful in their fields. He admired their commitment to military youths.



“The investment by the adults, taking the time to recognize our youths, it was profound,” he said.



He had even higher praise to the young people who came from military installations across the world and all branches of the service. He was impressed by the grace in which they carried themselves as they did interviews with television stations and newspapers, were taken place to place, and meeting people.



“They kept a smile, had great attitudes, and embraced the moment,” he said. “They knew who they represented, their community, their peers, society they come from. They care about community. They care about the other competitors, too. They are not selfish. They want to make a difference.”



Chu has confidence in the youths he has met. He understands they face many of the same challenges he did growing up, as well as different challenges brought on by technology. He’s confident they’ll overcome those challenges.



“Today’s youths are resilient. They have a resourcefulness and confidence about them. They know what they want, and they are not afraid to say and do what they want. They are strong and able to withstand and overcome challenges. The additional support of Youth Centers and Boys and Girls Clubs adds to their success,” he said.



He used the analogy of making a cake. If the cake were their future, they have all the ingredients for success -- flour, eggs, butter, and milk. When you combine them, you have a batter to bake cake layers. It will be a good cake, but there is nothing to hold the layers together.



It takes something more to give it structure, a purpose, like a wedding cake, a birthday cake with hundreds of flavors and decorations. The frosting and decorations give it structure, attractive, and more enjoyable. They are the foundation, and the skills and leadership abilities they develop in the program is the icing on the cake.



Chu encourages military youths to find something they are passionate about.



“Find something you love and make a difference in the world,” he advised. “I hope it would be somewhere within the activities of the Youth Programs. Be an encouragement, a partner, a mentor, or a mentee to someone. Keep your eyes open – life will crack doors to provide you opportunities to find your passion. You just have to walk through.”



As this year’s Regional Military Youths of the Year prepare for the National Military Youth of the Year competition, Chu offers some sage advice.



“Be yourself,” he said. “You are special and unique, and you will change the world.”



Editor's Note: Theresa O'Hagan is a marketing coordinator with IMCOM G9 Marketing, Child and Youth Services