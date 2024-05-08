Brig. Gen. Curtis King updates air defense artillery state-of-the-branch at 2024 Fires Symposium

Photo By Amber Osei | Keynote speaker, Brig. Gen. Curtis King, 45th Chief and Commandant of the Air Defense...... read more read more Photo By Amber Osei | Keynote speaker, Brig. Gen. Curtis King, 45th Chief and Commandant of the Air Defense Artillery School, gave a compelling State-of-the-Branch speech highlighting the Air Defense Artillery Branch’s doctrinal changes during the 2024 Fires Symposium, put on by the Air Defense Artillery and Field Artillery Associations from May 6-8 at the Apache Casino in Lawton, Oklahoma. see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Oklahoma— Keynote speaker, Brig. Gen. Curtis King, 45th Chief and Commandant of the U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School, gave a compelling State-of-the-Branch speech highlighting the Air Defense Artillery Branch’s doctrinal changes during the 2024 Fires Symposium, put on by the Air Defense Artillery and Field Artillery Associations from May 6-8 at the Apache Casino in Lawton, Oklahoma.



Leaders from across the air defense gamut, including the U.S. Army Air Defense community, Combined Arms Center attendees, Space and Missile Defense Command, Department of Defense employees and corporate agencies, joined in attendance to hear what Brig. Gen. King had to say about the future of the Air Defense Branch.



“Growing the force is always first priority,” said Brig. Gen. King. “Our critical inflection points for ADA to achieve Army 2030 requirements are achieving accessions targets and implementing and initiating change through DOT-L.”



The DOT-L being, Doctrine, Organization, Training and Leader Development. King’s goal is to drive transformation into these areas while the branch undergoes doctrinal changes implemented by the United States Army Air Defense Artillery School and the DOTMLPF-P framework outlined in U.S. Army modernization tactics.



King briefed the specifications needed to meet the high demand for not only continuing to produce effective air defenders but also enhancing the growth within the Army Air and Missile Defense Commands, the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command Systems (IBCS) and heightened numbers across formations at all levels.



Each force structure growth goal influences the next when it comes to exercises, train-the-trainer, and the doctrinal implementations needed to prepare the courses for the next level of training requirements and leadership demands.



King also touched on the variants implemented during the restructuring as part of the career management field changes for the 14 series military occupational specialties that define the branch.



Combating current threats is a tall order brought down from the Department of Defense and is an ongoing staple of change within the air defense community. Such changes include introducing counter–small unmanned aircraft systems training at each level or battery.



Along with King, Command Sgt. Maj. Giancarlo Macri, Regimental Command Sgt. Maj., Air Defense Artillery School, emphasized the need for proficiency on multiple systems within the branch, including the modification necessary for army integrated air and missile defense measures to be established in such courses as Master Gunner and other noncommissioned officer education systems as well.



Both also introduced the changes to the Advanced Leader Course (ALC) and Senior Leader Course (SLC) for the coming years and the course map that will define the army integrated air and missile defense Master Gunner course for the foreseeable future.



The Fires Symposium is an annual event that culminates the innovations of U.S. military technological specialties, tech innovators and commercial enterprisers into one space, geared toward sharing ideas and cultivating connections in the defense domain.