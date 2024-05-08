The Cornerstones of the District

Photo By Clayton Church | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Fort Worth District held their annual...... read more read more Photo By Clayton Church | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Fort Worth District held their annual Administrative Professionals Day luncheon before a packed audience on April 30, at the City Club in Fort Worth. This year, leaders across the district nominated 11 well-deserving administrative professionals for the title of the Fort Worth District’s Administrative Professional of the Year. Col. Calvin Kroeger, commander of the Fort Worth District, presents a crystal castle to this years’ winner, Ms. Lynn Chapman. Chapman has worked for the district for over 19 years, supporting eight different commanders. She is known throughout the district as being wise, fair, and fastidious towards any documents that would see the commander’s eyes. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Fort Worth District held their annual Administrative Professionals Day luncheon before a packed audience on April 30, at the City Club in Fort Worth.



Administrative professionals are the backbone of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Fort Worth District, providing essential support and ensuring the smooth operation of daily tasks. From managing budgets and coordinating schedules to handling correspondence and organizing files, these professionals play a crucial role in keeping the district running efficiently.



“The theme for this year is celebrating the cornerstone of the office,” said Kelly Beck, the guest speaker for the event and retired operations division administrative officer. “A cornerstone is a stone that forms the base of a corner of a building, joining two walls, usually set in a prominent location. In many ways, that’s what the administrative professional does, they hold the walls together and keep the building standing upright and tall. The backbone of the organization if you will.”



Recognizing administrative professionals with this special day is an opportunity to show appreciation for the hard work and dedication of administrative professionals and to thank them for all that they do. They are often the first point of contact for visitors, representing the district with professionalism and courtesy. They are responsible for creating a positive first impression and maintaining a welcoming and organized office environment.



In addition to their day-to-day responsibilities, administrative professionals also play a key role in supporting the overall success of the district. They work closely with senior leaders and managers to help them stay organized and focused on their priorities. They may assist with research, data analysis, and project management, helping to streamline processes and improve productivity.



“This celebration has gone through several variations to echo the changing titles and responsibilities in the modern workforce,” said Col. Calvin Kroeger, commander of the Fort Worth District. “While the titles may have changed over the years, the purpose of this event remains the same, to recognize the many contributions of these dedicated and respected professionals, what you could call the cornerstone of the offices.”



Administrative professionals must possess a wide range of skills to excel in their roles. They must have strong communication skills, both written and verbal, to effectively interact with colleagues, visitors, and vendors. They must also be highly organized and detail-oriented, able to juggle multiple tasks and deadlines simultaneously.



Despite the demanding nature of their roles, administrative professionals are often unsung heroes in the workplace. They work behind the scenes, quietly ensuring that everything runs smoothly and efficiently. Their hard work and dedication are essential to the success of the district.



“Administrative professionals provide real value to the offices they provide support for and the district at large. Their efforts should not, and will not, go unnoticed,” said Kroeger.



This year, leaders across the district nominated 11 well-deserving administrative professionals for the title of the Fort Worth District’s Administrative Professional of the Year.



They are:

Ms. Marie Cardenas from Regional Planning Environmental Center

Ms. Lynn Chapman from the Executive Office

Mr. Alonzo Fielder from Operations Division

Ms. Danyell George from Operations Division

Ms. Vista Graham from Engineering and Construction

Ms. Debra Herry from Operations Division

Ms. Dorlinda Jackson from Engineering and Construction

Ms. Karen Lister from Operations Division

Ms. Brittany Shannon-Cubit from Operations Division

Ms. Adamma Smith from Contracting

Ms. Cynthia Wiginton from Operations Division



This years’ winner, Ms. Lynn Chapman, has worked for the district for over 19 years, supporting eight different commanders. Chapman is known throughout the district as being wise, fair, and fastidious towards any documents that would see the commander’s eyes.



Not one to seek attention, and true to her humble self, she diverted attention from her award and praised all the nominees.



“Congratulations to all the nominees today for your hard work,” said Chapman as she accepted the award with tear-filled eyes. “For the admins that I’ve probably been really rough on, it’s because I saw potential in you. I saw great potential in all of you and I hope I didn’t scare you away. I hope our friendship will remain continuing on and on and on.”



Administrative professionals like Chapman, are the unsung heroes who form the cornerstone of any successful organization. Recognizing and valuing their crucial role is not just a matter of appreciation but a strategic imperative for any organization aspiring to achieve excellence.



“Given the significant part many administrative staff play in supporting their teams in today’s quickly developing workplace, they deserve to be highlighted now more than ever,” Kroeger said when thanking the nominees.