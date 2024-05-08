Rodeo Club provides leadership lessons in a different arena

Photo By Trevor Cokley | Cadet 3rd Class Lauryn Mitchell sits on the U.S. Air Force Academy Rodeo Club horse,...... read more read more Photo By Trevor Cokley | Cadet 3rd Class Lauryn Mitchell sits on the U.S. Air Force Academy Rodeo Club horse, Rebel, in the arena April 29, 2024. The club provides an outlet away from the Cadet Wing to learn leadership and teamwork skills in a different arena. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley) see less | View Image Page

By Randy Roughton

U.S. Air Force Academy Strategic Communications



U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo. – U.S. Air Force Academy Rodeo Club members enjoy a respite from the rigors of cadet life as they spend quality time with their horses. Cadet equestrians also develop their leadership and teamwork skills they expect to find useful in their careers as future officers. The rodeo club arena provides another setting where the Academy develops leaders of character.



Some cadets come to the club with years of horseback riding experience; others have never sat on a horse. The more experienced members guide the beginners until they feel more comfortable in the saddle. Twice a week, the club meets at the 10th Force Support Squadron’s equestrian center to clean and groom the horses. During this time, club members discuss challenges with their horses and learn from each other, using concepts they developed in the classroom and in their training.



“You can learn a lot about leadership when you work with animals like horses that can’t speak to you,” said club assistant captain Cadet 2nd Class Colette McClanahan. “Horses can sense if you know what you’re doing. That relates a lot to being a military leader. Your Airmen must understand that you believe in them.”



McClanahan, along with club captain Cadet 1st Class Robert Ball and Cadet 3rd Class Lauryn Mitchell each came to the Academy with varying levels of experience with horses. But each cadet has seen their skills, in leading fellow cadets as well as their horses, drastically improve in their years in the club.



McClanahan, a Biology major, began horseback riding at 12 while growing up in Las Vegas. After she came to the Academy in 2021, she moved into rodeo activities such as roping. During her sophomore year, she purchased her horse, Bear.



“Coming here was an escape from The Hill and the rigors of military training and school,” McClanahan said. “I was really invested in training and getting to know my horse.”



The rodeo club was at the bottom of the list of six clubs Ball signed up for initially during the Blue Rush club fair early in his freshman year in 2020. He admits he was drawn to the cub because freshmen members wear civilian clothes at the barn. Before joining, Ball had only ridden on horseback trail rides. Now, four years later, he serves as the club’s captain.



“The rodeo club gives us a space to just relax and have some fun with the horses,” Ball said. “The Academy has given me a lot of opportunities I never thought I’d be able to do. I got to ride in a couple of parades and rope a bunch of cattle, which is always a good time. I also met some awesome friends that I hope to have for the rest of my life.”



Ball bought his quarter-horse, Ferg, from a 2019 Academy graduate. Early on, he had trouble getting his horse to respond. After getting some expert advice from the horse’s original owner, the two eventually bonded.



“From there, everything was fine,” Ball said. “It’s so nice to hop on a horse and be able to trust him and know that he trusts you, too.”



The Military and Strategic Studies major leaves for pilot training at Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi, after graduation. Ferg will be retired and live at Ball’s mother’s home in Cincinnati.



Mitchell’s grandfather introduced her to horses at a young age. He placed Mitchell on her first horse when she was just 2 at his South Carolina ranch. But when her grandfather died 11 years later, Mitchell stopped riding. Early in her freshman year, Mitchell joined the rodeo club, determined to rekindle that love of horses her grandfather helped instill in her.



Mitchell, a Civil Engineering major, rides the club horse, Rebel.



“Being on a horse allows you to take a breath, be calm and actually breathe and take everything in,” Mitchell said. “I stopped riding for a long time after my grandfather died. Being at the barn with my horse is like having a part of him with me.”