From Vietnam to America, 1st Armored Division Soldier proud to serve

FORT BLISS, Texas – Anyone who spends enough time around the Army community comes to realize the width and breadth of diversity in its ranks. All Soldiers across the formations come with their own stories and life experiences. Some of them also come from other countries.

Specialist Hoang Bach, an automated logistical specialist assigned to J Company, 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, is one of those Soldiers.

Bach was born and grew up in Hanoi, Vietnam. As a child maturing into adulthood, he recalls being very poor for as long as he can remember. Wanting a better life, he set his sights on emigrating to the United States to pursue a career in the financial sector.

He worked diligently as a teenager to earn scholarships in the U.S., taking some basic English courses along the way. His hard work paid off, and he was awarded a generous scholarship from Concordia University Chicago. While there, he earned a master’s degree in finance and began a career in accounting shortly thereafter.

Although he achieved the goals he set for himself, he didn’t find the grind of the corporate environment fulfilling.

“I would go to work for eight hours, sit in front of a computer, and go home,” Bach said. “I didn’t know what I wanted to do with my life, but I wanted to be part of something bigger.”

At some point, Bach noticed a military recruiting station next door to his office. He remembers observing soon-to-be military personnel outside with recruiters doing physical training and learning rudimentary drill and ceremony movements. It got him thinking of the possibilities of military service, and he eventually stepped into the Army recruiting office.

He knew he would have some obstacles to overcome if he wanted to make it into the Army. Standing at around 5 feet 11 inches, at the time he weighed close to 250 lbs., and had little to no physical activity regimen. He also had a language barrier to contend with. Working primarily with numbers, he labored on strengthening his grasp of English and navigating the military’s unique jargon.

Not letting those concerns hinder him, Bach began the process of enlisting to eventually commission into the officer corps. He frequently met with his recruiter to learn everything he could about the Army and participated in PT sessions with other recruits.

At first, his family, who still lives in Vietnam, voiced some apprehension about Bach’s decision to serve. However after some time, they’ve seen the positive impact it had on his life and fully support him, which he considers very important.

Eventually his ship date arrived, and he went to Basic Combat Training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. During his time there, he absorbed everything around him and sought opportunities to better himself mentally and especially physically, shedding over 80 pounds.

“I told my drill sergeant I wanted to get in shape,” he said. “Most people don’t want to be smoked, but I was happy when they smoked me.”

Following BCT, Bach attended Advanced Individual Training at Fort Gregg-Adams, Virginia (then known as Fort Lee), to learn the skills of a 92A. The focus of this military occupational specialty being maintenance management and warehouse operations. Upon completion, he was assigned to 1st AD and assimilated immediately into the daily operations of J Company.

His work ethic and desire to learn provided opportunities to mentor newer Soldiers and hasn’t gone unnoticed by those in his chain of command.

“He’s a great performer. Anything I ask him to do, he can complete the mission,” said Sgt. 1st Class David Blake, the motor control sergeant for J Co. “He is very good at training, and a lot of the junior Soldiers seek him for guidance.”

Bach’s life encompasses more than just the military. He’s an avid soccer and baseball player, meeting up with friends in his unit on the weekends to play. He’s a husband as well, looking forward to starting a family with his wife, who is also Vietnamese. They would ideally like to have a child this year, which is auspicious in the lunar calendar as the Year of the Dragon.

Being an immigrant and working diligently to achieve where he is today has given Bach a unique perspective and pride in what he does, and he would encourage others in his position to see what the Army has to offer.

“Because I grew up very poor, I understand the value of life and the importance of defending it,” said Bach. “It’s not easy, but it offers opportunities you can’t imagine.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2024 Date Posted: 05.09.2024 11:49 Story ID: 470787 Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From Vietnam to America, 1st Armored Division Soldier proud to serve, by SSG Justin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.