72nd Air Base Wing Annual Awards Ceremony Recognizes Outstanding Performers

Units from across the 72nd Air Base Wing recognized its top achievers during an award ceremony held at Gaillardia Country Club March 2, 2024.
Civilian
Category I: Ms. McKenzie Abid, 72nd Medical Group
Category II: Mr. Patrick King, 72nd Mission Support Group
Category III: Mr. Marc Bradley, 72nd Wing Associates Group
Wiley Post- Non-Supervisory
GS-08 & Below: Officer Kaitlyn Goudy, 72nd Mission Support Group
GS-09 & Above: Ms. Jordan Wright, 72nd Communications Directorate
Wiley Post- Non-Supervisory
First and Second Level: Mr. Scott Gill, 72nd Communications Directorate
Manager: Mr. Bob Amundson, 72nd Mission Support Group
Honor Guardsman: Staff Sgt. Lynch, Ari-Zhane, 72nd Wing Associates Group
Military
Airman: Senior Airmen Marcus Gore, 72nd Medical Group
Noncommissioned Officer: Tech. Sgt. Andrew Sneed, 72nd Wing Associates Group
Senior Noncommissioned Officer: Senior Master Sgt J.W. Fair, 72nd Wing Associates Group
First Sergeant: Master Sgt. Bryant Webb
Company Grade Officer: Capt. Jennifer Keegan, 72nd Medical Group
Field Grade Officer: Maj. John Kauderman, 72nd Medical Group
