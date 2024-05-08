Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    72nd Air Base Wing Annual Awards Ceremony Recognizes Outstanding Performers

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE , OK, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Story by Clayton Cummins 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    Units from across the 72nd Air Base Wing recognized its top achievers during an award ceremony held at Gaillardia Country Club March 2, 2024.

    Civilian
    Category I: Ms. McKenzie Abid, 72nd Medical Group
    Category II: Mr. Patrick King, 72nd Mission Support Group
    Category III: Mr. Marc Bradley, 72nd Wing Associates Group

    Wiley Post- Non-Supervisory

    GS-08 & Below: Officer Kaitlyn Goudy, 72nd Mission Support Group
    GS-09 & Above: Ms. Jordan Wright, 72nd Communications Directorate
    Wiley Post- Non-Supervisory
    First and Second Level: Mr. Scott Gill, 72nd Communications Directorate
    Manager: Mr. Bob Amundson, 72nd Mission Support Group
    Honor Guardsman: Staff Sgt. Lynch, Ari-Zhane, 72nd Wing Associates Group

    Military
    Airman: Senior Airmen Marcus Gore, 72nd Medical Group
    Noncommissioned Officer: Tech. Sgt. Andrew Sneed, 72nd Wing Associates Group
    Senior Noncommissioned Officer: Senior Master Sgt J.W. Fair, 72nd Wing Associates Group
    First Sergeant: Master Sgt. Bryant Webb
    Company Grade Officer: Capt. Jennifer Keegan, 72nd Medical Group
    Field Grade Officer: Maj. John Kauderman, 72nd Medical Group

