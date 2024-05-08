405th AFSB celebrates National Military Spouse Appreciation Day

Photo By Cameron Porter | Pictured here is just a fraction of the hundreds of spouses who are part of our 405th...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Pictured here is just a fraction of the hundreds of spouses who are part of our 405th Army Field Support Brigade total team. To recognize and honor them, the Soldiers, Army civilians, local national employees and contractors assigned to the 405th AFSB send their appreciation, respect and love to their spouses on National Military Spouse Appreciation Day, May 10. see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – The entire team at the 405th Army Field Support Brigade is extremely excited to celebrate National Military Spouse Appreciation Day, a presidentially approved commemoration celebrated on the Friday before Mother’s Day in May. This year, National Military Spouse Appreciation Day is May 10.



To recognize and honor our 405th AFSB spouses – all who serve selflessly alongside of us and contribute greatly to our strengths and successes – the Soldiers, Army civilians, local national employees and contractors assigned to the 405th AFSB send their combined and unremitted appreciation, respect, and love to their spouses on National Military Spouse Appreciation Day, and every day.



Since the early days of the Continental Army, military spouses have selflessly contributed to the strength of our Army by caring for and supporting their Soldiers. Army spouses make sacrifices alongside the Soldiers and the Army workforce during deployments, permanent changes of stations, long workdays and during all the ever-evolving uncertainties that come with Army life.



“Taking care of our 405th AFSB family is a privilege and a responsibility I am fully committed to,” said Col. Ernest Lane II, the commander of the 405th AFSB. “One of our greatest strengths is our military spouses and Army families.”



“We ask a lot from our spouses and our families. Therefore, we have a solemn obligation to take care of them each and every day,” Lane said.



And it’s clear that across the Army, spouses play an important role in readiness and Soldier retention, as well.



“Army Spouses – over 431,000 across all three components – play an important role in Soldier and family readiness and Soldier retention,” said the Honorable Christine Wormuth, the Secretary of the Army. “We remain committed to improving spouse employment and career opportunities.”



Caring for our people is a major priority for the Army and for the 405th AFSB. The 405th AFSB is dutifully committed to improving the lives of our people, which includes our spouses and families. Together, we will continue to invest in our futures and faithfully ‘Support the Warrior’ with pride.



Happy National Military Spouse Appreciation Day!