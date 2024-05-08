Army & Air Force Exchange Service Careers Strengthen Military Communities

DALLAS – During Military Appreciation Month, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is reminding Veterans, military spouses and dependents of the meaningful career opportunities the organization provides for those who served as well as family members of those who serve.



“Hiring Veterans and military spouses is a Quality-of-Life force multiplier, bringing financial security to our Nation’s military community,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull, an Army Veteran. “Veterans, military spouses and dependents bring a connection to our community to their work, strengthening the hard-earned benefits the Exchange is honored to provide service members and their families.”



Veterans, spouses and dependents represent 45% of Exchange U.S.-based 26,000 associates, earning the Department of Defense’s largest retailer numerous accolades. More than 60,000 Veterans and military spouses have joined the Exchange since 2013. Careers worldwide are posted at ApplyMyExchange.com.



“Even though the Exchange is a huge organization, we’re all family,” said Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Exchange Assistant Store Manager Ralph Metzler, a Navy spouse. “We make ties wherever we go, and they’re lifelong ties. This mission and the job the Exchange does, taking care of service members, their families and our retirees—being able to do something like that is amazing.”



Hiring Veterans and military spouses aligns with broader DoD efforts to take care of service members and their families as the Exchange offers Veterans, military spouses and dependents preference in hiring, competitive compensation and industry-leading benefits including flexible work schedules, telework opportunities, paid vacation and sick leave, flexible spending accounts and a traditional pension.



The Exchange’s associate transfer program, a forward-thinking approach to retention, allows military spouses to maintain employment continuity when their service member relocates, allowing family members to build toward a tangible retirement benefit.



The Exchange partners with Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP) and other recruiting and mentoring services, including Veterans Job Mission and Veterati, to provide insight into civilian careers that interest Veterans and military spouses.



In 2023, the Exchange earned recognition for its work in hiring military spouses and Veterans:

• Ranked as a No. 1 Military Friendly Spouse Employer and a Top 10 Military Friendly Employer by G.I Jobs Magazine

• Recognized as a VETS Indexes 4-Star Employer by VETS Indexes

• Best for Vets Employer by Military Times

• Best of the Best Employer by U.S. Veterans Magazine



“I’ve been around the military all my life” said Fort Drum Exchange General Manager Andrea Frazier, an Air Force Veteran. “Working for the Exchange is another way of giving back and serving our community.”



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Marcia Rhodes, 214-312-5004 or rhodesm@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2024 Date Posted: 05.08.2024 16:20 Story ID: 470716 Location: DALLAS, TX, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army & Air Force Exchange Service Careers Strengthen Military Communities, by Marisa Conner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.