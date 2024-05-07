Gearing-up Future Innovators: AHS robotics classes visits 97th AMW

Students from Altus High School’s robotics classes visited the 97th Communications Squadron at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 2, 2024.



Airmen from the unit informed the students about the different opportunities in the Air Force and the responsibilities the communications squadron holds at the base.



The robotics class was comprised of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics students. Capt. Alexander Franco, 97th Communications Squadron quality assurance officer in charge, explained the significance of hosting the STEM students.



“We have a training lab outside where we’ll show the students the more technical abilities that we can accomplish,” said Franco, “Our goal is to showcase the capabilities we have at this level for potential future Airmen.”



The training lab featured computer setups demonstrating a scenario where a company was hacked, requiring the students to recover the files from the hackers.



Maj. Riane Ulrich, 97th Communications Squadron commander, expresses her feelings on the tour.



“We had a blast hosting the high school STEM students in the CS,” she said, “Hopefully, we ignited a passion in them to pursue further education in STEM fields.”

