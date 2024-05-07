NUWC Division Newport digital engineering lead earns DON Superior Civilian Service Award

Photo By David Stoehr | David Toth, digital engineering lead in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division...... read more read more Photo By David Stoehr | David Toth, digital engineering lead in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport's Chief Engineering Office, has earned the Department of the Navy Superior Civilian Service Award, the second highest honorary civilian award bestowed by the U.S. Navy, for his work setting policies and guidance for digital transformation and the implementation of model-based systems engineering. see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, R.I. – David Toth, digital engineering lead, in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport’s Chief Engineer Office, has earned the Department of the Navy (DON) Superior Civilian Service Award, the second highest honorary civilian award bestowed by the U.S. Navy.



The award recognizes Toth’s many significant achievements from January 2019 to the present, not only as NUWC Division Newport’s digital engineering lead, but also as the model-based systems engineering (MBSE) lead for the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) and the U.S. Navy’s mission engineering representative to the Office of the Secretary of Defense.



“In a nearly four-decade Navy career aiding the warfighter at NUWC Division Newport, Toth has been an innovative thinker with an eye toward future capabilities and processes,” the award states.



Toth, a resident of Westport, Massachusetts, was part of a team of mission engineers across the Navy enterprise that started the process of setting policies and guidance for the digital transformation and the implementation of MBSE for Navy projects. Realizing this was the direction for the Department of Defense (DOD), Toth developed a comprehensive digital strategy at Division Newport that included workforce training and mentorship. Since the implementation of MBSE at the command in 2019, 15 projects have used this method under his leadership to stay on the cutting-edge of technology. Through his initiative and these efforts, Toth helped realize digital engineering as the future of the DOD.



“Toth has set a high bar for the Navy’s digital transformation of systems engineering and mission engineering,” the award states. “In recent years he has put his vision into action and applied his expertise in MBSE to ensure that Division Newport engineers remain at the forefront of innovation. His efforts have had a profound impact and will continue to influence programs for generations to come.”



Toth will receive the award at a command event this summer.



