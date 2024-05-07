Courtesy Photo | Army Lt. Col. Atia Mbah, chief of department of public health and assistant deputy...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Army Lt. Col. Atia Mbah, chief of department of public health and assistant deputy commander for nursing, collects blood samples to assist laboratory staff at Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center the week of Aug. 11, 2023, Fort Meade, Maryland. (Defense Health Agency courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md.– Nurses Week–an annual celebration highlighting the vital contributions made by nursing professionals–kicked off May 6 on National Nurses Day and ends May 12 on the birthdate of Florence Nightingale, the pioneer of modern nursing.



To celebrate National Nurses Week, we highlight U.S. Army Lt. Col. Atia Mbah, the chief of the department of public health and assistant deputy commander for nursing at Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center.



This year's theme, "Nurses Make the Difference," rings true to Mbah, who has devoted his career to providing health care for service members and beneficiaries.



"I knew from a young age I wanted to be a nurse so that I could help others,” Mbah said. “I couldn’t see myself in any other profession."



Born in Cameroon, Africa, Mbah immigrated to Minneapolis with his family at the age of 14. In 1996, he enlisted in the Army as a private. In 2001, Mbah became an Army Nurse, and was honored in 2007 and 2021 as the Army Nurse Corps Officer of The Year.



Reflecting on the key to his success, Mbah shared wisdom from his 97-year-old father. "My father always told me to be careful not to dwell on negativity. There is always another worse off than you."



His exceptional service was recently recognized as he was inducted into the prestigious Order of Military Medical Merit during a ceremony at Kimbrough Feb. 21, 2024. This honor underscores his excellence and distinguished contributions to nursing.



With more than two decades of experience, Mbah has spent the last three years at Kimbrough, providing a critical function in safeguarding the health and well-being of service members and beneficiaries. His expertise and medical insights are instrumental in maintaining military readiness and national security.



"My principal duty is to ensure the sustainability of military readiness through health promotion, food and water security, and disease prevention activities," Mbah said.



From consulting with commanders on public health issues to diligently overseeing his areas of management, Mbah highlighted unique responsibilities within his role.



"Military nurse managers must constantly find the balance of being a soldier and a nurse to maintain medical readiness," Mbah said.



National Nurses Week is a reminder of the vital role of nurses in our communities. This observance celebrates the dedication and incredible contributions of nurses like Mbah.