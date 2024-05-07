Military Families Attend Open House Hosted by Liberty Military Housing in Wadsworth Shores

Liberty Military Housing hosted an open house for their new renovation unit in Wadsworth Shores to showcase the ongoing housing improvements in the area and obtain feedback from the resident’s and command's points of view through survey, April 18.



The new renovations will take place in phases over the course of five years, as families transition from the area. Once complete, arrivals to the renovated units in Wadsworth Shores will be met with entirely updated interiors including:

- Luxury vinyl plank flooring and six-inch baseboards

- Fibre-reinforced plastic tile wall surround

- Quartz countertops

- Soft-close cabinets

- Single-basin kitchen sinks

- Energy star appliances (now including microwaves)

- Recess lighting throughout

- All new ceiling fans

- Updated tub/showers with curved shower curtain rods

- New closet door designs



Oceana residents were invited to tour the home and conduct a survey to help Liberty Military Housing determine if the renovations were hitting the mark on what families are looking for in a home.



“It makes me really happy for the next people who are moving in,” said Renà Cheyney, a Navy spouse whose family came to tour the open home. “It’s always nice to move into something that feels fresh and new.”



The updated kitchen was a highlight of the tour for those in attendance, with the refurbished bath following close second and a few surprising details garnering appreciation.



“The fact that the closet doors are now on hinges rather than hanging is great,” said Cheyney. “It’s a lot safer for children. You can really tell that they paid attention to all the little details in these updates.”

