A Musician's Journey: The Adventures of Bobby Novoa with the Navy Band

Photo By Sgt. Mitchell Johnson | U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Bobby Novoa, vocalist, U.S. Naval Forces Europe and...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Mitchell Johnson | U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Bobby Novoa, vocalist, U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band, a native of San Francisco, CA, performs during the 80th anniversary of Operation Avalanche, Eboli, Italy, September 9, 2023. Operation Avalanche was the codename for the allied landings near the port of Salerno, that took place on September 9, 1943, as part of the allied invasion of Italy. Its primary objectives were to seize the port of Naples to ensure resupply, and to cut across the east coast, trapping the Axis troops further south. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mitchell Johnson) see less | View Image Page

Musician 3rd Class Bobby Novoa has had an exciting three years touring Europe and Africa as a musician with the United States Navy Band. Originally from San Francisco, California, Novoa joined the Navy Band to see the world and share the power of music.



In an interview, Novoa reflected on some of the highlights of his career so far. Stationed in Naples, Italy, he has performed for Navy events all throughout Europe. But one of his most memorable experiences was the band's first public concert in Kenya. "Seeing how much the music connected with the audience and engaged them was incredible," Novoa said. "I had never felt that kind of relationship with an audience anywhere before."



Currently, Novoa is in Libreville, Gabon supporting Obangame Express 2024, a Naval Forces Africa exercise along the western coast of Africa from Senegal to Namibia. The team will be performing alongside Gabonese military bands throughout the exercise.



When asked what advice he would give someone considering joining the Navy Band, Novoa stressed the importance of versatility. "You need to be well-versed in multiple genres, from classical to jazz to pop," he recommended. Band members act as "chameleons," adapting to any musical situation.



As a member of the Navy band, Novoa supports diplomatic, community relations, and ceremonial events. One of Novoa's favorite duties is introducing American musical styles and opening cultural exchanges. In his current role, Novoa and his bandmates regularly perform for visiting dignitaries and military ceremonies throughout Europe and Africa.



Looking back, Novoa's message to his younger self is one of reassurance. "I would tell myself that I've got this, and to keep working hard - it will all pay off," he said. For Novoa, three years in the Navy Band have been a rewarding adventure so far, and many more musical discoveries still await on the horizon.



Just recently, Novoa and the Navy band, alongside their U.S. Marine Corps and Ghana Navy counterparts, played multiple performances in support of the combined African Maritime Forces Summit and Naval Infantry Leaders Symposium-Africa in Accra, Ghana.



The Navy Band in Naples performs at a variety of events in the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility, from official ceremonies to public concerts, showcasing their versatility and musical talent.



During Exercise Obangame Express 2024, the 13th rendition of the exercise, partner and allied forces collaborate to enhance collective maritime law enforcement capabilities, bolster national and regional security in West Africa, and foster greater interoperability among U.S., African, and multinational partners. The U.S. routinely exercises with like-minded nations in Africa to build enduring relationships and combined capacity to ensure and safety and security of the regional maritime environment.



U.S. Africa Command, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, is one of 11 U.S. Department of Defense combatant commands, each with a geographic or functional mission that provides command and control of military forces in peace and war. U.S. Africa Command employs the broad-reaching diplomacy, development, and defense approach to foster interagency efforts and help negate the drivers of conflict and extremism in Africa.



For more information, visit our website (https://www.africom.mil)), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/AFRICOM/ ) and Twitter/X (@USAfricaCommand), or contact U.S. Africa Command Media Relations at africom-pao-media@mail.mil.