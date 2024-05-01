Womack earns “A” Top Safety Honors from Leapfrog Group

FORT LIBERTY, NC--Womack Army Medical Center (WAMC) earned an "A" grade from the Leapfrog Group in the most recent Leapfrog ratings.

“This outstanding achievement is a testament to the teamwork and unwavering commitment required to provide safe and high-quality health to our patients. I am very proud of the organization and honored to be part of such a dedicated team of professionals,” said Col. David Zinnante, WAMC Commander.



The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit organization, assigns Hospital Safety Grades to hospitals across the United States. The grades are based on a hospital's performance in preventing medical errors, infections, and other harm to patients. Leapfrog’s grading system provides public transparency and allows patients to perform a side-by-side comparison of the safety and quality of care they can receive at WAMC compared to other hospitals and healthcare systems.



WAMC was one of nine military hospitals that earned the highest Leapfrog Grade, demonstrating our dedication to providing the safest and highest quality care to our patients. “This achievement is a result of our teams’ tireless efforts to improve patient outcomes, reduce readmissions, and enhance the overall patient experience.



“WAMC implemented multiple process improvement projects using Leapfrog as a guide and more are underway,” said Colleen Wehner, one of the Patient Safety Managers at the facility. “We are a patient-centered organization, we use specific evidence-based teamwork and communications tools in advocating for patient’s needs.”



“Our commitment to safety and quality means that patients can feel confident in the care they receive at WAMC,” said Zinnante.



“WAMC’s leadership team has the greatest role in fostering a Culture of Safety and Quality within the hospital,” said Wehner.

Through responsiveness to staff concerns and sensitivity to operations, leadership establishes a highly reliable organization where the organization continually strives to improve processes, protocols, and the patient care provided to the Fort Liberty and surrounding community.



For more information about Womack Army Medical Center, please visit https://womack.tricare.mil.

