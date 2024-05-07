DoD’s Commercial Integration Cell Program Supports Successful Launch of Maxar’s WorldView Legion Satellites

Courtesy Photo | Members of the 18th Space Defense Squadron work together with Maxar members on the 18...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Members of the 18th Space Defense Squadron work together with Maxar members on the 18 SDS operations floor at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 16, 2024. The recent launch of WorldView Legion satellites from VSFB marked a collaboration between the U.S. Space Forces – Space and Maxar Technologies, a geospatial insights company. This mission was supported by S4S’s CIC program, which fosters collaboration between the DoD and commercial space companies to deliver critical space capabilities. (U.S. Space Force photo by Maj. Julian Labit) see less | View Image Page

Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. – Commercial geospatial insights company Maxar Technologies Inc., launched two WorldView Legion satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 2, 2024.



Supported by Space Force operators, the launch of these two satellites marked a significant milestone in commercial space capabilities that contribute to a resilient national security space architecture. These satellites will bolster Maxar’s industry leading constellation and triple its imagery collection capacity, ultimately delivering faster insights to national security missions.



This launch also demonstrates the critical role that the U.S. Space Forces – Space’s Commercial Integration Cell program serves in fostering collaboration between the DoD and commercial mission partners like Maxar to deliver space-based capabilities that support missions on Earth and in space.



The CIC program facilitates a deeper level of integration and interoperability between the military and commercial space sectors. In the case of the WorldView Legion launch, Maxar personnel were embedded with the S4S’s Combined Space Operations Center and the 18th Space Defense Squadron for several days leading up to the launch and after. This CIC-enabled collaboration ensured seamless information sharing and coordination throughout pre-launch activities and continues as the satellites reach their operational orbit.



“This launch highlights the critical role that commercial space plays in American security and prosperity,” said Maj. Garrett Soileau, Commercial Integration Cell deputy chief. “By working together with innovative companies like Maxar, we are strengthening our national security posture and deterring potential adversaries.”



The launch of the WorldView Legion satellites underscores the importance of leveraging commercial innovation to support Space Force missions. The CIC leverages industry expertise for military space operations by integrating its commercial partners into the CSpOC, enabling bi-directional information sharing and threat response, ultimately supporting the warfighters’ needs.



“Our commercial teammates enhance our space capabilities, such as space domain awareness and satellite communications, through seamless information sharing,” said Lt Col Joseph Hannigan, S4S commercial integration lead. “In peacetime, we get to refine our tactics, techniques, and procedures by having access to the shared operating picture. In conflict, this awareness will allow mutual activities to protect these critical assets.”



The collaboration between Space Force operators and Maxar is one example of operationalizing the recently released Commercial Space Strategy. Through collaborative transparency and forward-leaning engagements with the commercial sector, the Space Force will continue to maintain a strong national security posture and ensure a safe, secure, and stable space domain.



Headquartered at Vandenberg SFB, S4S plans, integrates, conducts, and assesses global space operations to deliver critical space effects for the warfighter.