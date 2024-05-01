USACE Savannah District Implements Modern Safety Helmets

In a measure aimed at enhancing worker safety and mitigating the risk of workplace injuries, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, has initiated the replacement of traditional hard hats worn by its personnel with more modern safety helmets. Mandated USACE-wide, this strategic update is designed to offer better protection for employees while working on construction sites.



Jose Herrera, chief of the USACE, Savannah District’s Safety and Occupational Health Office, stated that the decision to transition to the new helmets is based on years of research reviewing accident trends and worker injuries conducted by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).



“Looking at the types of accidents and those that were impacted by head injuries and looking at the severity of the injury, it was determined that the traditional hard hats were very limited in their protection,” said Herrera. “OSHA looked at these trends and found out that we need to improve our head protection.”



Herrera, discussing the differences between hard hats and safety helmets, highlighted that one of the major differences lies in their construction materials.



“While hard hats are made of hard plastics, safety helmets incorporate a combination of materials, including lightweight composites, fiberglass, and advanced thermoplastics,” explained Herrera. “These materials not only enhance impact resistance, but also reduce the overall weight of the helmet, reducing neck strain and improving comfort during extended use.”



The new safety helmets also include a mandatory chin strap, which, when worn properly, maintains the position of the helmet in the event of a slip, trip, or fall. Additionally, the helmets can incorporate an array of other features designed to address specific workplace risks, such as add-on face shields or goggles to protect against projectiles, dust, and chemicals.



The Savannah District has ordered 250 new helmets, with approximately 140 employees slated for hard hat replacements this year.



Herrera said that existing hard hats in service may be used until their expiration date, which typically ranges from two to five years from the date of manufacture, depending on usage.



“Heavy users, such as construction engineers, are recommended to replace their hard hats every two years, while less frequent users can wait five years,” said Herrera.



The new helmets are being introduced gradually, with training and educational initiatives to follow.



“Prioritizing safety in all endeavors ensures that employees return home safely at the end of each day, and investing in quality helmets is a crucial stride toward achieving this goal,” said Herrera.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2024 Date Posted: 05.07.2024 12:24 Story ID: 470536 Location: SAVANNAH, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE Savannah District Implements Modern Safety Helmets, by Rashida Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.