U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South Begin TRADEWINDS 24 alongside Barbados Defence Force, U.S. Army South, Caribbean Allies and Partners

Photo By Sgt. Joshua Taeckens | Service members from participating militaries and organizations stand in formation at the opening ceremony of TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) at Paragon Base, Barbados, May 4, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chief of Staff's Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens)

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – The U.S. Marine Corps sent Company A, 1st Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, and a reconnaissance detachment from 4th Reconnaissance Battalion, both from 4th Marine Division, alongside a Civil Affairs detachment from 4th Civil Affairs Group, Force Headquarters Group, Marine Forces Reserve, to train alongside partner forces and improve security cooperation in the Caribbean basin as part of U.S. Army South’s Exercise TRADEWINDS 24 on May 4.



A defensive cyber detachment from Company D, 6th Communications Battalion, Force Headquarters Group, MFR will also be providing support to the exercise from multiple locations, including Santiago, Chile, and Miami, FL.



“We hold in high regard the opportunity to conduct security training alongside our Allies and partners here in the Caribbean,” said Major Michael O’Driscoll, lead exercise planner for MARFORSOUTH. “Tradewinds 24 provides a strategic venue for Marines and our partners to improve cooperation and interoperability to ensure a free, secure and prosperous Caribbean. Our gratitude to the Barbados Defense Force and the Bajan community for hosting Tradewinds this year on their beautiful island nation cannot be understated.”



TRADEWINDS 24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, U.S. Army South-led, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved exercise that is nested under JS-Large Scale Global Exercise 2024 (LSGE 24). This multinational exercise demonstrates Caribbean nations’ cooperation and shared commitment to regional stability, peace and prosperity, and agile forces ready and postured to respond to today’s dynamic security challenges.



Barbados is hosting TRADEWINDS 2024, which is a multi-domain exercise with over 1000 participants who will train in ground, air, sea, and cyber operations. Exercising in these domains will enhance participating Caribbean nations’ ability to improve security and response while increasing cooperative ties among participating nations through building skills in interdiction, security, and interagency cooperation.



U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South is the U.S. Marine Corps component of U.S. Southern Command, responsible for building partnerships to counter threats and increase interoperability in Central America, South America, and the Caribbean. We work alongside our allies and partner nations’ Marine Corps to build capabilities and capacity through a range of military engagements and other cooperative events that increase security, stability, and democratic values. Additionally, strong partnerships, shared knowledge, and Joint and multinational interoperability enables burden sharing and crisis response while strengthening our common defense and ability to defeat threats in the Western Hemisphere.