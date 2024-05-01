U.S. Marines exchange best practices with Brazilian Naval Infantry during Expeditionary Airfield Exercise

Photo By Gunnery Sgt. Daniel Wetzel | Terceiro-Sargento Fuzileiro Naval (Brazilian sergeant) Igor Aleixo, Joint Terminal...... read more read more Photo By Gunnery Sgt. Daniel Wetzel | Terceiro-Sargento Fuzileiro Naval (Brazilian sergeant) Igor Aleixo, Joint Terminal Attack Controller with the Batalhão de Combate Aéreo, calls in for rotary wing air support for a simulated attack during the Corpo de Fuzileiros Navais Exercício do Componente de Combate Aéreo (Brazilian Marine Corps Combat Air Component Exercise) May 2, 2024, at the Base Aérea-naval de São Pedro da Aldeia (Naval Air Station). U.S. Marines from Marine Air Control Group 28, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing conducted a subject matter expert exchange in conjunction with the Brazilian Marine Corps’ exercise in order to increase interoperability between militaries air combat operations. The Marines conducted the exchange during CCAEx in order to build on the existing partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Daniel Wetzel) see less | View Image Page

SÃO PEDRO DA ALDEIA, Brazil —In a display of military readiness and proficiency, the Corpo de Fuzileiros Navais da Marinha doBrazil (Brazilian Marine Corps) recently concluded a comprehensive aviation exercise aimed at enhancing operational capabilities and improving response time to anything they are called to do.



The exercise, Corpo de Fuzileiros Navais Exercício do Componente de Combate Aéreo (Brazilian Marine Corps Aviation Combat Exercise) which took place at the Base Aérea-naval (Naval Air Station) de São Pedro da Aldeia, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, saw the participation of highly trained personnel and advanced aircraft, reaffirming Brazil's commitment to safeguarding territorial integrity and protecting its personnel.



“Aside from getting practice in for our air operations, our main desire was to get our Marines to work better together within the unit,” said Capitão-Tenente Fuzileiro Naval (Brazilian Marine Corps captain) Lucas Ângelo Rocha, commander of the Batalhão de Combate Aéreo. “Our people already have the ability and we don’t work alone.”



During the annual training event, the Brazilian Marine Corps’ Air Combat Battalion also conducted a subject matter expert exchange with U.S. Marines from Marine Air Control Group 28, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, from April 29 through May 2, 2024.



While not participating in the exercise, the U.S. Marines were able to observe the operations, discuss best practices, and exchange information about how the U.S. Marine Corps conducts similar operations.



“We came here to not only share information but to also learn from the Brazilian Marines,” said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col Justin Hunter, commanding officer of Marine Wing Support Squadron 271, MAG 28, 2nd MAW. “The relationships we’ve fostered are even more important than the gained knowledge.”



The CCAEx trained subordinate units in the battalion in Joint Terminal Attack Control operations, the establishment and operation of an Air Operations Base, air defense, air traffic control, casualty evacuation, supply, maintenance, fire fighting, and Tactical Rescue of Personnel and Aircraft simulations.



Members of the Brazilian Air Force, Navy and Army also participated in the exercise.



“We have multiple exercises going at the same time and we have our one unit supporting everything.” said Rocha. “We are a small unit with big capabilities.”



The aviation exercise simulated various scenarios, including air-to-air combat, close air support, and aerial reconnaissance missions. The Brazilian Marines showcased their proficiency in conducting complex aerial operations across diverse environments by employing a combination of fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters.



Capitão de Mar e Guerra Fuzileiro Naval (Brazilian Marine Corps colonel) Rodrigo Rodríguez, commander of Comando da Força de Fuzileiros da Esquadra (CFN Squadron Command), who oversaw the execution of the exercise, emphasized the operational success through teamwork and cooperation. “I believe we accomplished our mission and we are better prepared to operate and save lives," said Rodríguez. "Our personnel demonstrated exceptional teamwork and adaptability throughout the exercise, reflecting their commitment to excellence.”



Rodríguez also thanked the U.S. Marines in being present and exchanging their expertise with the various squadron components.



MWSS 271 provides Aviation Ground Support (AGS) to both rotary and fixed wing aircraft Expeditionary Airfields and MAG 28 provides aviation command and control, air defense, and communications support to support 2nd MAW and II Marine Expeditionary Force.