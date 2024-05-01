CNIC’s SAIL Program Assists Sailors, Helps Leadership

Suicide is not an easy subject to talk about, but those conversations are very important and necessary for prevention.



Suicide impacts families, morale, and the Navy mission. We must remain vigilant as we support our greatest asset, our Sailors. That’s why programs such as the Sailor Assistance and Intercept for Life (SAIL) Program are crucial for the health and well-being of the force.



SAIL is a suicide intervention program at Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC), designed to assist Sailors who have been identified to be at risk of suicide due to suicide ideation or attempt. The program's main goal is to provide ongoing clinical case management, care coordination, and reintegration assistance for Sailors identified during the 90 days after a suicide-related behavior (SRB), which is the period of highest risk.



“SAIL provides resources and support to Sailors who have experienced a suicide-related behavior,” said Cornealius Stamps, LCSW, LCSW-C, clinical counseling program analyst. “It also helps to reintegrate them back into their commands and strengthens existing mental health treatment by offering clinical case management services.”



Stamps, a six-year veteran at the Fleet and Family Support Program (FFSP) with the SAIL program at CNIC headquarters, added that suicide prevention also requires continuous efforts of leadership to promote mental and physical health, giving Sailors a sense of community that reaches every level of a command.



“Leadership plays a crucial role in addressing suicide by changing negative perceptions about seeking help and reducing barriers to support services,” said Stamps. “Staying connected with Sailors and recognizing signs of stress early can help make them feel more comfortable when seeking help.”



According to the Department of Defense Suicide Event Report (DoDSER) (DoD, 2021), the suicide rate in the armed forces hit a new high in 2020, with 580 suicide deaths reported across the active, reserve, and the guard branches. This represents an increase of 18.8% compared to 498 deaths in 2019.



It's important to remember that there are many more instances of suicidal-related behaviors for every suicide death reported. So, it’s essential to take proactive steps to address this issue and provide support to those in need. SAIL becomes a very successful program for Sailors when a command is involved. OPNAVINST 1720.4B requires that commanding officers ensure their Suicide Prevention Coordinators (SPCs) refer all Sailors who experience an SRB to the SAIL program.



The acceptance rates of the SAIL program have been steadily increasing since its inception. In 2020, there were 2,871 referrals made to the program, out of which 1,335 Sailors accepted the services, which resulted in a 46.50% acceptance rate. In 2023, referrals increased to 3,908, with 2,449 Sailors accepting services, resulting in a 62.67% acceptance rate. This increase is indicative of increased command referrals, higher acceptance rates, and a reduction in the number of suicides among Sailors.



Beginning in 2022, the Navy transitioned the SAIL program from an in-person to a virtual model. This virtual model is now fully staffed with 44 SAIL case managers and eight SAIL supervisors who are dedicated remote counselors from the Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC), who work in regionally based teams to serve and support Sailors throughout CNIC’s regions. The transition was recently completed in January 2024.



Along with leadership and case managers, it takes everyone’s awareness of suicide prevention and what to do to help someone who is suffering from suicide ideation.



According to Stamps, screening is crucial to saving a life, when a change is noticed - no matter how small it may seem.



“The first step in effective suicide prevention is to identify anyone who requires assistance and remember the term “ACT” (Ask, Care, and Treat),” said Stamps. “Ask if someone is thinking about suicide, actively listen, and let them know you care. Then you should immediately find them professional treatment, by using any of the available resources. For instance, 988, Military One Source, or contact the behavioral health department at your installation’s medical facility.”



Also, it is very important to never leave a person alone who is considering suicide or has made a suicide plan, she added.



For suicide prevention to be successful it takes involvement, from the seaman to the CNO. Leadership must continuously promote mental fitness, be attentive to suicidal-related behaviors, and know what to do when a Sailor needs help. It’s clear that a healthy and happy Sailor increases and maintains force readiness.



The Navy, the DoD, and other organizations have been focusing their efforts on mental health and will continue to bring the best services available to keep our people safe and our Navy strong.



The Navy’s Quality of Life (QoL) mission is to strengthen the warfighting capability of the fleet, fighter, and family by providing essential services that enhance well-being, resilience, and retention. The Fleet and Family Readiness’ mission, “takes care of our people by building great people, great leaders, and great teams.”



Here are some resources available to Navy leadership and Sailors to address suicide prevention.

• FFSC’s Virtual Clinical Counseling - Sailors and families can access the service from the privacy of their own homes. To schedule an appointment, call 1-855-205-6749.

• The Brandon Act - The Brandon Act makes it easier for service members to seek mental health support. The Brandon Act was named after Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Caserta who died by suicide in 2018.

• Culture of Excellence - The Navy launched Culture of Excellence 2.0 (COE 2.0) with NAVADMIN 051/24, as an actionable approach to building great culture at every Navy command.

• Military Crisis Line - Dial 988 and press 1 - The Military Crisis Line is a free, confidential resource for all service members, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, and Veterans, even if they’re not enrolled in VA benefits or health care.

• FFSP Suicide Prevention Webpage - This page offers programs, various links, including Military OneSource, 988, et al, and phone numbers to help with suicide prevention.



If you, your shipmate, or a loved one is having trouble navigating stress or experiencing a crisis, help is always available. Seeking help is a sign of strength, good judgment, and reliability needed to thrive in a Navy career. You can confidently reach out to your command and your installation’s FFSC, Deployed Resilience Counselor, or civilian or military mental health provider.



For more information on SAIL, visit Sailor Assistance and Intercept for Life (SAIL) (navy.mil) or to find your installation’s Fleet and Family Support Center, visit FFSC Directory (navy.mil).

