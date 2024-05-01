Hunter Army Airfield community gathers for National Day of Prayer observance

HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, Ga., -- In the early stages of his military career, Sgt. Noah Smith found himself transitioning into a new life away from his family and friends. As he maneuvered through negative feelings, Smith said he found prayer to be a source of help.



“It was during moments of loneliness that I turned to prayer, finding comfort in connecting and growing my relationship with God,” said Smith. “Through his love and guidance, I discovered that I was never truly alone.”



Smith joined 50 others for the National Day of Prayer ceremony, May 2, at the Hunter Army Airfield garrison headquarters building. As the garrison chapel noncommissioned officer in charge, Smith coordinated the event and said its location was chosen for a purpose.



“Choosing to host the event at the garrison headquarters building was intentional,” Smith said. “We wanted to provide a neutral space where people from diverse faith backgrounds could come together and connect as a community.”



The event featured community members including youth musicians, spouse singers, and clergy and chaplains representing various faiths and units across the installation and city. The guest speaker was garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Keiven Favor, who spoke on the importance of spiritual resiliency.



“It is essential that we, as a nation, do everything in our power for our troops – not only in body, but mind and also spirit,” said Favor. “We must ensure that we have access to the spiritual resources and support networks they need to sustain them in the darkest of times.



“Spirituality in the military is not just about finding strength in times of crisis,” said Favor. “It’s also about living out our lives in the service of others.”



The ceremony ended with a singing of "God Bless America" and refreshments.

