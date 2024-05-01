435th Wing Airmen take part in transformative experience

Members of the 435th Wing recently took part in a deeply enriching five-day journey to Romania that blended spiritual growth with community service. The trip included hands-on service projects, cultural exploration, and daily sessions devoted to spiritual discussions, providing a memorable experience for all involved.



"This trip was about giving back to a local community,” said Capt. Benjamin Pederson, Task Force 82 Staff Weather Officer for the 13th Expeditionary Combat Weather Squadron. “When Communism took hold in Romania, the Communist Party took land and properties from the local Orthodox church, such as their community center. They repurposed it into a propaganda theater. Now; 35 years after the fall of communism in Romania, we can still work on returning something that gives back to the people.”



The team from the 435th AGOW continued work that a previous 435th AGOW group started in 2023. This year, they worked on the main hall that is going to be used as a theatre for plays and other community events. Members worked on scaffolding to scrape off chipped paint. They also removed a bricked-up doorway. To the surprise of the community, they were able to complete the project in three days.



"We were able to give back to the Romanian community in a big way,” said Staff Sgt. Christopher Tanabe, Cyber Systems Operations Noncommissioned Officer for the 1st Expeditionary Air Support Operations Squadron. “Assisting a great city in renovating a place that was taken away from the church by communism, to give the city a place to have social gatherings, religious ceremonies, and a place for generations to come together was a great experience. Truly inspirational.”



The journey was not just about service but also included significant spiritual enrichment sessions. These sessions were led by Chaplain Campbell and Father Sorin Dobre, a priest in the Orthodox Church covering various themes that encouraged the participants to reflect on their personal beliefs and the impact of their service. One memorable event took place at Dracula’s Castle and was uniquely framed around the concepts of 'Dracula, blood, life', prompting discussions on life's essence and personal sacrifice.



The final spiritual lesson on Friday morning wrapped up the expedition, giving the team a chance to look back on the renovations completed as well as lessons and memories of their time in Romania. The team returned with strengthened spiritual bonds, illustrating the powerful impact of combining service with spiritual growth.

