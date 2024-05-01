USINDOPACOM Commander Travels to the Republic of Korea

SEOUL, Republic of Korea – Adm. John C. Aquilino, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, visited the Republic of Korea from April 10-11, 2024, where he engaged with senior government and military leaders to further develop the U.S.-ROK military-to-military relationship.



Aquilino met with Shin Won-sik, Republic of Korea’s Minister of National Defense; Adm. Kim Myung-soo, Chairman to Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Republic of Korea; and Amb. Philip S. Goldberg, U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Korea. The two countries continue to deepen their relationship through dialogue regarding information sharing efforts and the establishment of a Nuclear Consultative Group to strengthen nuclear deterrence efforts on the Korean Peninsula.



Throughout his trip, Aquilino was accompanied by Gen. Paul LaCamera, Commander of United States Forces Korea, who oversees the U.S.-ROK mil-to-mil relationship. They discussed recent trilateral efforts between U.S., ROK and Japanese forces, and re-committed to defending peace and security on the peninsula and in the region.



The U.S.-ROK combined forces remain ready and postured to protect the Republic of Korea against any threat or adversary. The U.S. commitment to defend the ROK is ironclad and backed by an extensive range of capabilities, including conventional, nuclear and missile defense. Utilization of such capabilities are strictly non-provocative, defensive in nature, and are intended to maintain alliance readiness.



USINDOPACOM will continue to enrich the U.S.-ROK relationship through cooperation, commitment to regional security, and a shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

