CANBERRA, Australia - Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, presented Gen. Angus Campbell, Australia Chief of Defence Force, with the Legion of Merit, Degree of Commander, at the Russell Office complex on April 8.



During his tenure as Australia’s Chief of the Defence Force, Campbell has worked to enhance cooperation, improve posture, and expand the scope and scale of multilateral exercises. Last year, U.S.-Australia-hosted exercise Talisman Sabre brought together more than 30,000 service members from 13 nations, including Papua New Guinea, Fiji and Tonga for the first time.



Campbell’s efforts have been instrumental in increasing the operational momentum and complexity of bilateral cooperation, including his role in evolving key command and control linkages during crisis response operations.



As long-time friends, military allies, and economic partners, Australia and the U.S. will continue to work together to enhance regional security through increased interoperability and cooperation.



Established by an Act of Congress on July 20, 1942, the Legion of Merit is the highest accolade that the U.S. can bestow upon a foreign leader. It is reserved for individuals who have shown exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2024 Date Posted: 05.05.2024 20:58 Story ID: 470375 Location: AU Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USINDOPACOM Commander Presents Legion of Merit to Australia Chief of Defence Force, by CPO Shannon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.