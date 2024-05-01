Volunteers on Okinawa work together to beautify beach on Earth Day

Photo By Natalie Stanley | Personnel assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa haul garbage from Torii Beach during...... read more read more Photo By Natalie Stanley | Personnel assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa haul garbage from Torii Beach during an Earth Day beach cleanup Saturday at Torii Station, Okinawa. More than 40 community members, including service members, Department of Defense civilians, family members and Okinawan locals, spent two hours at Torii Station beach cleaning up garbage that is harmful to the island’s ecosystem and learning more about various environmental impacts affecting Okinawa. see less | View Image Page

ORII STATION, Okinawa – U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa personnel observed this year’s Earth Day with a volunteer beach cleanup event Saturday.



More than 40 community members, including service members, Department of Defense civilians, family members and Okinawan locals, spent two hours at Torii Station beach cleaning up garbage that is harmful to the island’s ecosystem and learning more about various environmental impacts affecting Okinawa.



Children were also able to participate in event, create crafts and learn about the sea turtles that hatch on Okinawa.



Event organizer Alex Barajas, chief of the Environmental Division at the Directorate of Public Works there, emphasized the importance of doing one’s part to protect and beautify the planet on Earth Day.



“Today, USAG Okinawa and the local community came together to clean up the garbage we find here on the beach,” Barajas said, “but the list is endless on how you can make a difference on Earth Day.”



Marine Staff Sgt. Nicholas Pleshe, an aviation ordinance technician assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, heard about the event from his Single Marine Program representative and decided it was a great opportunity to do his part and connect with the community.



“Myself and my wife love volunteering; it’s a really good way to get out of the house and put yourself into your local community,” Pleshe said. “It’s a great way to make your time here in Okinawa a lot more meaningful.”



The event concluded with participants receiving a commemorative coin made specially for the event that featured an image of the sea turtles that are native to the Okinawa area.



“We just really appreciate everyone for providing their selfless contribution[s] and doing their part to help keep our beach beautiful,” Barajas said.