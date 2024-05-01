Texas Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Monie Ulis, Deputy Commanding General of U.S. Army South, and Commodore Errington Ricardo Shurland, Chief of Staff of the Barbados Defence Force, embrace during the opening ceremony of TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) at Paragon Army Base in Charnocks, Barbados, on May 4, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chief of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (Canadian Armed Forces photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Eduardo Jorge )
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2024 14:38
|Story ID:
|470356
|Location:
|N/A, BB
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ex TRADEWINDS Opening Ceremony, by OF-4 Eduardo Jorge, identified by DVIDS
