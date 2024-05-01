Ex TRADEWINDS Opening Ceremony

Photo By OF-4 Eduardo Jorge | Brigadier General Monie Ulis, Deputy Commanding General of U.S. Army South, and...... read more read more

Photo By OF-4 Eduardo Jorge | Brigadier General Monie Ulis, Deputy Commanding General of U.S. Army South, and Commodore Errington Ricardo Shurland, Chief of Staff of the Barbados Defence Force, share a firm handshake as a symbol of cooperation and partnership during the opening ceremony of Ex Tradewinds 24 in Paragon Army Base in Charnocks, Barbados, on on May 4, 2024. Photo Credit: PO2 Jorge, 12 Wing Imaging Services, Shearwater. see less | View Image Page