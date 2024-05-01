Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ex TRADEWINDS Opening Ceremony

    N/A, BARBADOS

    05.05.2024

    Story by OF-4 Eduardo Jorge 

    U.S. Army South

    Texas Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Monie Ulis, Deputy Commanding General of U.S. Army South, and Commodore Errington Ricardo Shurland, Chief of Staff of the Barbados Defence Force, embrace during the opening ceremony of TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) at Paragon Army Base in Charnocks, Barbados, on May 4, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chief of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (Canadian Armed Forces photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Eduardo Jorge )

    OpeningCeremony
    TW24
    LSGE24

