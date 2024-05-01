Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gaining Altitude: May 2024 Promotions

    908th Airlift Wing Promotions Graphic

    The 908th Airlift Wing Promotions Graphic is designed to accompany a monthly wing

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2024

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing

    The 908th Airlift Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.

    To Airman 1st Class:
    Seth Baker
    Malik Cook
    Jasmine Mitchell
    Kaitlynn Nash
    Angelina Soto

    To Senior Airman:
    Jayla Canada
    Candice Crutchfield
    Justin Ferguson
    Paxton Flowers
    Nyana Geisler
    Taris Hodges
    Jacob Huff
    Jessica Johnson
    Paris Mathis
    Darius Russell
    Charlotte Ryder

    To Tech. Sgt.:
    Sheikela Ford
    Daejah Stone
    Conner Vaught

    To Master Sgt.:
    Tiffany Brown
    Christopher Hutcheson
    Daniel Johnson

    To Senior Master Sgt.:
    Aaron Coggin
    Todd Hines
    Robert Kohlenberg
    Kristy McGrue

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2024
    Date Posted: 05.04.2024 14:02
    Story ID: 470323
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gaining Altitude: May 2024 Promotions, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    Promotions
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Gaining Altitude

