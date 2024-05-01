Gaining Altitude: May 2024 Promotions

The 908th Airlift Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.
To Airman 1st Class:
Seth Baker
Malik Cook
Jasmine Mitchell
Kaitlynn Nash
Angelina Soto
To Senior Airman:
Jayla Canada
Candice Crutchfield
Justin Ferguson
Paxton Flowers
Nyana Geisler
Taris Hodges
Jacob Huff
Jessica Johnson
Paris Mathis
Darius Russell
Charlotte Ryder
To Tech. Sgt.:
Sheikela Ford
Daejah Stone
Conner Vaught
To Master Sgt.:
Tiffany Brown
Christopher Hutcheson
Daniel Johnson
To Senior Master Sgt.:
Aaron Coggin
Todd Hines
Robert Kohlenberg
Kristy McGrue
