2nd Infantry-ROK/U.S. Combined Division creates new connections in Pocheon

Photo By Maj. Taylor Criswell | U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ty Huffman, Battalion Commander of 4th Attack Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry ROK/US Combined Division, talks with Mr. 2ID/RUCD Community Relations Officer Mr. Yi, Min Song and Mr. Park, Seon Cheol, YeongJoong Myeon Counter Measures Council Committee Chairman at Pocheon Art Valley, South Korea, May 2, 2024. This community relations event aims to build and foster positive interactions between U.S. forces and the local community, supporting mutual understanding and benefiting local economies. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Elisabeth Tasker, 2CAB Public Affairs)

CAMP HUMPHREYS, ROK -- (May 3, 2024) – Soldiers from the 2nd Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry-ROK/U.S. Combined Division gathered with Pocheon city representatives for a meal and a cultural visit outside of nearby Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, May 2, 2024.



Unlike many other bases on the peninsula, U.S. Soldiers are not permanently housed at Rodriguez Range. Units travel in from other locations, conduct their training and go. On Thursday, a group of approximately 30 U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 4th (Attack) Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment had a unique opportunity during a routine AH-64 Apache live-fire gunnery to go into Pocheon and interact with the locals.



“Events like this are great for our Soldiers as it allows them to experience local culture and develop a deeper understanding and appreciation of the Korean people,” said Lt. Col. Ty Huffman, Commander of 4-2 Attack Battalion. “It is invaluable that we continue these conversations and work with our higher headquarters to find ways for us to achieve our training objectives at Rodriguez Range with consideration of local residential concerns.”



2ID/RUCD is working to increase community relations efforts in Pocheon to encourage a stronger relationship with the community surrounding Rodriguez Range.



“Today's event is to work together with residents and the U.S. Army,” said Mr. Park, Seon Cheol, YeongJoong Myeon Counter Measures Council Committee Chairman. “I do my best to help if the U.S. Army needs anything from Pocheon City.”



Following lunch town officials took the Soldiers to the nearby Pocheon Art Valley, a former quarry transformed into a beautiful park complete with a waterfall, stone artwork, performance spaces, and café.



“It will not be so much help to the local economy with just one meal together today, but I think it is the first stepping stone for more,” Park said. “I believe the more we are together like this, the more positive reactions will come from local merchants and residents.”