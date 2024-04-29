Osan A-10s ‘hog’ the skies in KFT 24

Photo By Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd | A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron, taxis...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd | A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron, taxis during the Korea Flying Training 2024 event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 26, 2024. KFT 24 focused on the tactical execution of combat missions to maintain military readiness and reinforced the 51st Fighter Wing’s capabilities to operate from locations with varying levels of resources and support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks) see less | View Image Page

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – Personnel and aircraft assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing participated in the Korea Flying Training 2024 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 11-26, 2024.



KFT 24 is a routine combined training event designed to strengthen the alliance between the ROK and U.S. KFT 24 focused on the tactical execution of combat missions to maintain military readiness and reinforced the 51st FW’s capabilities to operate from locations with varying levels of resources and support.



“As maintainers with the 25th Fighter Generation Squadron, we facilitate the execution of safe and quality maintenance on the A-10 Thunderbolt II,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kameron Kelly, 25th FGS crew chief and KFT 24 participant. “We also ensure optimal conditions for sortie missions, inclusive of launching, recovering, loading, refueling and servicing the aircraft to achieve mission success.”



The large force training enhanced precision strike capabilities, rehearsing combat search and rescue scenarios, practicing mass paratrooper airdrops, and training mission commanders and aircrew in surface-to-air and air-to-air threats. This training allows for practicing as a unified force, while employing airpower to deter aggression and defend the ROK against adversaries.



“Training events like KFT 24 are very important for us in the 25th Fighter Squadron because it gives us the opportunity to integrate with our ROK partners and U.S. forces on the peninsula, so we can better learn how to train and fight with each other,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Michael Davey, 25th FS pilot.



KFT 24 ensured the 51st FW, Seventh Air Force, and Republic of Korea Air Force units maintain their readiness through joint complex training scenarios.



“The ROK and U.S. Air Forces are working together to ensure our combined readiness to defend against any threat to the ROK-U.S. alliance,” said ROKAF Lt. Gen. Kim, Hyoung-Soo, Air Force Operations Command commander. “Through this training, we are strengthening the alliance’s defense posture with ‘fight tonight’ readiness.”