The puzzle pieces of Red Flag

Without these supporting agencies, the exercise wouldn't meet its intended objectives. Every Airman is a piece of the puzzle – while an aviator’s focus is on executing the mission, the supporting agencies’ is on ensuring every other aspect of the exercise is taken care of. One example of this is the Airmen in charge of aviation resources and operations management.



“I consolidate and extract information and requirements necessary to execute the mission for the aircrew,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anna Francis, the noncommissioned officer in charge of aviation resource management for the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, Kadena Air Base, Japan. “My job is to ensure my commander has all the information they need to be able to make a sound decision when executed.”



Without this consolidated information, the aircrew would not have the information necessary to make knowledgeable decisions.



Supporting agencies include medical, operations management, intelligence, and many more. For example, intel provides data for flying missions, airfield management analyzes data for aircrew ensuring they are qualified to fly, and medical treats aircrew without them having to schedule on-base medical appointments, limiting exercise requirements and flying time.



“I get deployed with a med kit so we can take care of them directly and that way we don’t have to mess with trying to arrange an appointment at the clinic,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Shelley Raska, a flight surgeon assigned to the 909th ARS.



Some agencies ensure all participants are accounted for, which is also crucial to mission success.



“The main part of what we’re about is the people,” said U.S. Air Force Reserve Staff Sgt. Rachel Dizon, a personnel support Airman assigned to the 713th Contingency Operations Squadron from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. “We make sure they’re safe, made aware of anything they need to be notified about, and overall help them out as much as we can.”

