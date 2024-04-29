Photo Story: Fort McCoy completes 2024 fish surveys, Part III

Photo By Christopher Jones | Watershed management biologists and specialists with Colorado State University conduct...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Jones | Watershed management biologists and specialists with Colorado State University conduct a fish survey April 23, 2024, at Swamp Pond on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. They conducted fish surveys and lakes and ponds at Fort McCoy in late April and early May. The fish surveys, according to Fisheries Biologist Steve Rood with the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch, are necessary to determine the health of the installation’s many waterways. The surveys produce data that are critical for fisheries management. Surveys include electrofishing streams and netting and electrofishing lakes and ponds. Much care is taken to ensure the fish are not harmed. Fish caught included walleye, bluegills, bass, pumpkinseed, crappies, and more. (U.S. Army Photo by Christopher Jones/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Watershed management biologists and specialists with Colorado State University conduct a fish survey April 23, 2024, at Swamp Pond on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.



They conducted fish surveys and lakes and ponds at Fort McCoy in late April and early May.



The fish surveys, according to Fisheries Biologist Steve Rood with the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch, are necessary to determine the health of the installation’s many waterways.



The surveys produce data that are critical for fisheries management.



Surveys include electrofishing streams and netting and electrofishing lakes and ponds.



Much care is taken to ensure the fish are not harmed. Fish caught included walleye, bluegills, bass, pumpkinseed, crappies, and more.



