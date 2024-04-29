The United States Army conducts rail gauge operations in the High North Region. Here is why it matters.

Photo By Spc. Joshua Maxie | U.S. Army Pfc. Jose Perez-Torres ground guides Sgt. Devin McDonough, both assigned to...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Joshua Maxie | U.S. Army Pfc. Jose Perez-Torres ground guides Sgt. Devin McDonough, both assigned to 2-30 Infantry Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division. SGT McDonough drives a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle (LMTV) off the railway as part of Operation Immediate Response in Haparanda, Sweden, on May 2, 2024. Lessons learned from these exercises allow the United States to rapidly deploy forces forward in support of our High North Allies. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Joshua Maxie) see less | View Image Page

For the first time, the United States is conducting major logistical operations with Sweden as ongoing rail gauge operations occur in the High North Region May 2-4, 2024 in conjunction with Immediate Response 24, a part of the larger DEFENDER 24 series of exercises. While the United States has previously conducted military exercises with Sweden, this is the first major logistical exercise since Sweden officially joined NATO on March 7, 2024.



Just over one month after joining the NATO Alliance, the Swedish Armed Forces hosted United States military units, including the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, the 3rd Brigade Combat Team of the 10th Mountain Division, the16th Sustainment Brigade, and the 627th Transportation Detachment along with The Norwegian Armed Forces and Finnish Defense Forces to conduct rail gauge operations that demonstrate interoperability in the High North. The rail gauge refers to the distance between two rails on a railway track and is essential for ensuring trains' compatibility and seamless movement.



This rail gauge exercise provides a shared understanding between allied partners in military operations and is a significant step toward seamless logistics between NATO allies. The rail gauge exercise on May 2, 2024, in Haparanda, Sweden, was the first time the United States units conducted rail gauge operations in Sweden.



This portion of Immediate Response followed port missions in Norway, where a light brigade combat team deployed equipment from a Norwegian port via rail system through Sweden with final destinations in Finland. This exercise was a proof-of-concept mission to assess the United States' ability to deploy a light brigade combat team to support NATO partners in the High North.



In addition to building their understanding of rail gauge operations, this exercise also gave servicemembers the chance to learn from our allies. "Having real world opportunities to train alongside our NATO allies is important," stated US Army Col. Ryan Barnett, the commander of the 3rd BCT, 10th Mtn. Div. "It enhances our interoperability by force projecting US Army combat power, all while maintaining our steadfast alliance with the High North."



When it comes to rail gauge operations between the United States and the Swedish military, compatibility is essential. Both countries adhere to the same standard rail gauge of 4 feet 8.5 inches, which ensures that military equipment and supplies can be easily transferred between the two nations. This compatibility allows for efficient joint operations and training exercises between the United States and Swedish forces like this one.



The standard rail gauge also facilitates interoperability with other NATO members, including many in the European theater that follow the same gauge. This compatibility enables swift movement of military assets across borders and supports international military and NATO cooperation. Operating with a compatible rail gauge ensures that existing rail networks can be utilized effectively and minimizes the need for significant investments in altering or building new infrastructure.



Rail gauge operations between multiple countries involve various logistical considerations. These include ensuring adequate clearance for military equipment, coordinating schedules and routes, and maintaining the infrastructure to support heavy military transport. Safety and security protocols must also be placed to protect personnel and equipment.



Having a capable rail gauge enhances safety during military transportation. It eliminates the risks and challenges associated with gauge-changing procedures, reducing the potential for accidents, delays, and damage to military assets. It also streamlines security protocols and ensures the smooth flow of military equipment while maintaining the necessary safeguards.



"The biggest takeaway for me as a commander is the partnerships we have been able to form across NATO while moving 3/10's equipment forward," said Capt. Michael Murphy, the company commander for the 627th Transportation Detachment (Movement Control). "Our NATO partners have been nothing but welcoming of us into their country."



The ability to train as you fight is more than just words; it involves repetitions. Despite the militaries participating in this exercise working together previously, leaders constantly assess how to improve military operations with each training opportunity. Rail support to Immediate Response allows NATO logistical allies to see ways to refine the process.



"The ability to see almost a year's worth of planning and staff work in action to allow to see the success and improvements," said Finnish Defense Forces Lt. Col. Kalle Laurila, Chief of Division Logistics, Finnish Forces Logistics Command. "Working with our NATO partners gives all of us valuable insight to refining future military operations."



Using the lessons learned from these exercises allows the United States to rapidly deploy forces forward in support of our High North Allies should the United States need to execute such a mission.