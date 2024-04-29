2024 National Security Forum on the horizon

The 2024 National Security Forum is set to take place on Maxwell Air Force Base, May 7-9, 2024.



The Secretary of the Air Force’s event is hosted by Air University’s Air War College and will couple senior military leadership with selected civilian professionals to openly discuss past and present national security challenges.



“This year, the forum is focused primarily on the strategic concerns generated by both China and Russia and the Great Power Competition that has ensued,” said Col. Scott Hoffman, the NSF director. “The attendees integrate with over 215 Air War College students who represent the finest military and civilian leaders serving in America’s Armed Forces, as well as a select group of senior military officers from 48 partner nations. The opportunity for the civilian attendees is truly exceptional. Just as important, if not more so, is the opportunity for our future strategic leaders to engage in thoughtful conversations with civic leaders that will positively impact their development and subsequently develop enduring partnerships.”



Attendees will hear directly from senior Air and Space Force leaders, highlighted by the opening presentation from the Secretary of the Air Force, along with the Chief of Staff of the Air Force and the Deputy Chief of Space Operations for Operations, Cyber, and Nuclear.



Since 1954, the forum has remained constant in efforts toward establishing an environment for open engagements on the diplomatic, economic, informational, cultural, and military instruments of national power and how each benefits a more stable and prosperous world order. Attendees come from a wide range of backgrounds, such as corporate executives, clergy, community volunteers, educators, financial analysts, and many others.



“This provides the rare opportunity for civic leaders from across the nation to explore evolving and dynamic security issues and gain a better understanding of the perspectives and concerns of the defense community,” Hoffman said. “By diving deeper into the strategic issues and concerns, by the forum’s end, the attendees are able to discuss, debate, and share the information they have learned with their peers and contemporaries when they return to their communities. Thereby enabling a greater understanding of our national security threats and an appreciation of our responses to those security concerns, in concert with our allies and partners, within the civilian community.”

