Photo Story: USFWS stocks more than 15,000 rainbow trout in Fort McCoy’s waterways for 2024 fishing season, Part III

Photo By Christopher Jones | U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) employees stock rainbow trout April 23, 2024,...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Jones | U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) employees stock rainbow trout April 23, 2024, in Big Sandy Lake on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. More than 4,000 trout were stocked in the lake in 2024 by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS). Overall, workers with the USFWS' Genoa National Fish Hatchery of Genoa, Wis., stocked more than 15,000 rainbow trout in several waterways throughout the post. USFWS personnel delivered the trout April 23 and 26, said Fort McCoy Fisheries Biologist Steve Rood who works with the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch (NRB). Trout were stocked in Suukjak Sep, Sandy, Stillwell, and Big Sandy lakes and Sparta and Swamp ponds. (U.S. Army Photo by Christopher Jones, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) employees stock rainbow trout April 23, 2024, in Big Sandy Lake on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.



More than 4,000 trout were stocked in the lake in 2024 by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS).



Overall, workers with the USFWS' Genoa National Fish Hatchery of Genoa, Wis., stocked more than 15,000 rainbow trout in several waterways throughout the post.



USFWS personnel delivered the trout April 23 and 26, said Fort McCoy Fisheries Biologist Steve Rood who works with the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch.



Trout were stocked in Suukjak Sep, Sandy, Stillwell, and Big Sandy lakes and Sparta and Swamp ponds.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”