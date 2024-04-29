908th Airlift Wing Quarterly Award Winners: 1st Quarter 2024

The 908th Airlift Wing announced its quarterly awards winners for the first quarter of 2024, following a board held Sunday April 14, 2024, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The following members won quarterly awards.
Airman of the Quarter: Senior Airman Tynthia Bedgood, 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron
Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter: Tech. Sgt. Michael Coleman, 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter: Master Sgt. Victor Senegar, 908th AMXS
Company Grade Officer of the Quarter: 1st Lt. Troy Smith, 357th Airlift Squadron
Civilian Category II of the Quarter: Mr. Robert Day, 908th ASTS
