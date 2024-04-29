Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    908th Airlift Wing Quarterly Award Winners: 1st Quarter 2024

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2024

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing

    The 908th Airlift Wing announced its quarterly awards winners for the first quarter of 2024, following a board held Sunday April 14, 2024, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The following members won quarterly awards.

    Airman of the Quarter: Senior Airman Tynthia Bedgood, 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron

    Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter: Tech. Sgt. Michael Coleman, 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter: Master Sgt. Victor Senegar, 908th AMXS

    Company Grade Officer of the Quarter: 1st Lt. Troy Smith, 357th Airlift Squadron

    Civilian Category II of the Quarter: Mr. Robert Day, 908th ASTS

    This work, 908th Airlift Wing Quarterly Award Winners: 1st Quarter 2024, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

